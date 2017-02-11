Facebook page threatens vigilante strikes on drug dealers

Gardaí are investigating an assault and posts on a Facebook page which warn of vigilantism against drug dealers in a Cork suburb.

A senior Garda spokesman confirmed last night that they are aware of page which was set up in recent days, and which has posted several threats of direct action against dealers and users in the Mahon suburb.

Its first post read: “Time to clear the heroin scum out of Mahon.”

Photos of several men have been posted on the page since, alleging their involvement in drug dealing.

The threats come days after two men, who are understood to be known to each other, were attacked in the Mahon area. One of the men suffered a number of broken bones and spent several days in hospital.

Gardaí are now trying to establish if there is a connection between the assaults. Supt John Quilter said there is no place in society for this kind of vigilante activity.

“It can have very serious consequences for a lot of people,” he said. “I would appeal to people to let the gardaí do their work. We are tackling the drugs issue in Mahon and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the gardaí in the first place.”

One of the alleged assault victims told 96FM’s Opinion Line yesterday that he is a recovering heroin addict and was confronted at the door of his home on Wednesday night by two men armed with baseball bats.

He said the men called him a scumbag and warned him to leave the area, then began to beat him on his back and legs. He managed to run back into his house before his attackers fled.

“It could have been much, much worse. I don’t know what their game is,” he said.

The man said he was caring for his father, who has a serious illness, and does not know why he was targeted.

One post on the Facebook page insists they are “not just keyboard warriors” and have posted threats against named individuals.

Sinn Féin councillor Chris O’Leary urged people to desist from vigilante activity and called for the Garda authorities to given local gardaí adequate resources to tackle such issues.