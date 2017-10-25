Extra flights on for supporters of the Boys In Green during Danish clash

Supporters of the Boys In Green who want to make it to the World Cup qualifying play-off first leg in Denmark have been given extra options to fly to Copenhagen, following the news that two airlines have added more flights from Dublin.

Ireland play Denmark in Copenhagen on Saturday. November 11, with the sold-out second leg taking place in Dublin the following Tuesday.

Norwegian Airlines, which already offers three-weekly flights between Dublin and Copenhagen, has added extra flights on Friday, November 10, and Sunday, November 12, to meet the demand from Irish football supporters.

It follows news that Ryanair has also added extra flights from Dublin to the Danish capital.

While fares can fluctuate, Norwegian said seats from €112 one way and €240 return were available. It said it was adding two extra flights from Dublin on the eve of the match on Friday, November 10, with two extra flights back on November 12.

“Sadly, Norway didn’t qualify for next year’s World Cup so the least we can do is to help other countries’ fans follow their team’s bid for glory,” said Norwegian chief commercial officer Thomas Ramdahl.

Ryanair has also added flights.

“Due to phenomenal demand from Irish football fans, Ryanair has scheduled four extra flights between Dublin and Copenhagen, departing Dublin at 08.20 on Friday 10, and 07.05 on Saturday 11, November, and returning from Copenhagen at 12.00 and 19.15 on Sunday 12, November,” the airline said.

“We have also rescheduled our existing flight on Saturday 11th November to depart Dublin at 08.25 so fans can arrive in plenty of time for kick-off.”

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said 2,305 tickets for the match in Copenhagen would be made available for away fans, including an additional 445 tickets secured on top of the 5% allocation permitted to visiting teams for competitive games per Fifa rules.

Fans hoping to attend this first leg match were invited to apply for an away ticket via the FAI website. However, the deadline for applications passed on Monday.

Most of the tickets for the home leg were snapped up in special presales before premium tickets that were reserved for the public sale were made available last Friday. These sold out in less than five minutes.