Extra child benefits for newly employed

Low-income parents returning to work will receive increases in child-support payments in the budget, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has said.

Income limits for lone-parent payment recipients are also likely to be raised.

Child-dividend payments will be increased above the current threshold of €29, to partially “fix” previous curtailments to subsidies for lone-parents re-entering the workplace.

The Fine Gael Meath East TD said she did not want children living below the poverty line, who do not have a warm coat or two pairs of shoes a year.

The Child or Back to Work Family Dividend is claimed by one-parent families and those coming off Jobseekers’ Allowance and taking up employment. A dividend of €29.80 per week, per child, is paid up to a limit of four children, or €119.20 per week. Levels are halved for the second year, and then stop.

She outlined the reasons for the dual changes in her budget plans.

“I don’t come from the school of thought that there are women sitting at home because they want to sit at home,” said Ms Doherty. “Most of the women that I know are extremely hard-working, productive people. I have four children and I come to work for a break.”

She said there had been changes to the criteria for claiming lone-parent payments in 2012 and 213, which she wanted to “fix”.

“What I want to do is lift the ceiling on the amount of money they can keep out of their own earnings. I think that is really important, because it gives them more value,” she said. “They get to keep more money that they are earning, that will drive them even further. And I want to be able to support that.”

The budget changes will form part of the Programme for Government’s commitment to reducing in number the 113,000 children living below the poverty line. Many of these live in single-parent households, said Ms Doherty.

However, she also confirmed that the Back to Work Family Dividend is likely to be increased under next month’s budget.

She said: “But, also, there are families who are currently working in very low-paid jobs, who receive family supports, low family-income payments, and they receive payments per child that they have and I think they would like to increase that dividend and give them more per child, maybe up to a maximum per child.”

Currently, 8,300 people receive weekly dividend payments, the department of social protection says, at an annual cost of €14.4m.

Ms Doherty said she also understood the demand to increase the old-age pension by another €5, but would be prioritising low-income parents and their children.

“I will be fighting, on all fronts, for everything on my list,” she said. “Then, you talk about old-age pensioners and there’s a sudden jump by people to think you don’t care about people who are on invalidity or disability or carers. There is not a single group of people who isn’t deserving.

“I will do my best to address all of the needs that I want to do. But what I am adamant about, and won’t make any apologies for, are those 113,000 kids who can’t get a decent meal a day.”