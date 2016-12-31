Extra 770k bus trips by passengers in Cork

More than three-quarters of a million extra bus journeys were made by people in Cork in 2016 compared to the previous year.

The Bus Éireann network in Cork grew by 6.6% in 2016, with total passenger journeys increasing to 12.52 million for the year.

In total 770,000 extra passenger journeys were made in the region in 2016, which Bus Éireann management say was due to a number of factors including enhanced services and extra fleet capacity, which were funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The company said almost 70 new jobs were created by Bus Éireann Cork, which contributes €46m to the local economy annually via payroll and procurement of goods and services.

Four new double-decker buses and 16 Mercedes single -decker buses funded by the NTA were also introduced to the Cork network in 2016.

Improvements to service frequencies are believed to have boosted passenger numbers. These include Route 202: Knocknaheeny (Apple)-City Centre-Mahon/ Mahon Point increasing to a 10-minute frequency, with an extension into Mahon Point Shopping Centre.

Route 208: Curraheen– Bishopstown–City Centre– Mayfield–Ashmount– Lotabeg service now operates in and out of Curraheen Rd directly and serves Ashmount and Silversprings.

Frequency on City Centre /South Mall to Mahon Point route 215/215A doubled and new express services from Carrigaline and Ballincollig

.