Expert: Reform healthcare or face ‘apocalyptic scenario’

Healthcare in Ireland faces an “apocalyptic scenario” if radical steps are not taken to change it, says cancer expert Dr Tom Keane.

The former head of the National Cancer Control Programme is lead author of a report from the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland on the direction healthcare must take in the years ahead.

Prof Keane said healthcare has to change to avoid a complete systems breakdown, but there must be a plan and a body, accountable to the Oireachtas, to oversee its implementation.

“Our existing system has pockets of excellence, but until we address the many systemic problems caused by a lack of process and transparency, we will remain anchored in the past,” he said.

The report, Towards 2026, focuses on hospitals and how they can become more aligned with changes in the broader system, such as increased care in the community and greater emphasis on prevention.

“Fixing the health service to meet the needs of those who require care is an enormous task, but it is not impossible,” said Prof Keane.

“In my conversations with patients, carers, and health professionals over the past year, I have been impressed by their inherent goodwill and lack of recrimination at the failings of the system. But I also sensed that tipping point of total system failure cannot be far off.

"The way healthcare is delivered to patients must change before that point is reached to prevent the inevitable consequences — a profoundly negative impact on the health and wellbeing of those dependent on publicly funded healthcare.”

Prof Keane said the report is the combined wisdom of more than 100 senior people involved in all aspects of healthcare in Ireland.

“Putting the patient at the centre of how services are designed, organised, and delivered is what the Irish public want and deserve.

"This is the resounding message from the patients and carers, health professionals, policy specialists, and hospital managers who have shaped this vision for the delivery of future healthcare,” he said.

Prof Keane, who works for the British Columbia Cancer Agency in Canada, said he finds it astonishing that people are out marching about water charges.

“There should be just as many people out marching about healthcare and demanding that things change,” he said during an interview on RTÉ radio yesterday.

People have to decide what type of healthcare system they want, how it should serve them and how it should be funded, he said, claiming people would pay more taxes if it would result in better healthcare.

“I spent most of my career working in Canada where there is no private care. Everything is in the public system. It is not perfect, but I believe, ultimately, it is the way to go.”

The Royal College of Physicians in Ireland wants the report to be part of the new 10-year plan for the health services being developed by the Oireachtas committee on the future of healthcare.