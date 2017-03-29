Home»Today's Stories

Existing water laws can be used to meet EU rules, committee told

Wednesday, March 29, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Existing laws can be beefed up to ensure homeowners can be fined and penalised in order to comply with EU environmental laws.

That is the legal advice that has been given to TDs and senators over disagreement on how a process can be agreed on funding water services going forward.

However, they have also been told any agreed water funding system must comply with the EU “polluter pays” principle, advice which may mean Ireland must enforce a charging system.

The Oireachtas committee on water met yesterday in private and assessed advice from a senior counsel over whether existing laws can be used to apply penalties on water usage.

Committee chairman Pádraig Ó Céidigh wants to also ensure that any measures agreed on funding water services or by the Oireachtas will comply with EU’s rules.

“The advice said that the Water Services Act of 2007 can be amended to meet the overall obligations arising from the [EU] water framework directive [WFD] and to address and comply with the polluter pays principle.”

A draft working paper for the committee also stressed the need to find and agree funding certainty for the future of water services.

The draft paper also says: “The committee recommends that there must be funding certainty and long term stability for the water utility so that it can plan and deliver the requisite level of operational and infrastructure projects, in line with the commitments made in its business plan up to 2021, which in turn is based upon the WFD.”

This is in line with a previous review which suggested normal use of water is subsidised by the State while there could be a charge for wasting water. However, this latter issue is a sticking point between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on the committee.

A drinking water inspectorate should also be set up, the paper suggests. But a number of other issues, such as the role of district metering as opposed to domestic meters, have yet to be discussed by TDs and senators.

Furthermore, a system of refunds have not been finalised. The working paper suggests: “In respect of those who have paid some or all of the domestic water charges, the Committee recommends that, following consideration of and taking into account the fiscal implications and the most effective refund methods, such households should be compensated in an equitable manner.”

The committee has until the middle of next month to produce a final report, which will then help inform a Dáil vote on the future of funding for water services and water charging in general.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS water charges, water laws, EU

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Existing laws can’t be used to penalise water wasters

Doubts over waste water fine proposal

Irish Water fined €19,500 over sewage pollution

Latest: Fianna Fáil make water charges submission that may end stand-off with Fine Gael

More in this Section

Minister Frances Fitzgerald caught up in Garda scandal

Brexit countdown: UK formally pitches itself into the unknown

Voxpro pulled US deal over bathroom gender law

Merger of Cork and Clonmel credit unions shelved


Breaking Stories

Spring tides hamper efforts to raise wreckage of Rescue 116 at Blacksod

15-year-old missing from Kildare

Senior civil servant to take hold of Stormont purse strings for the first time

Triona Priestly's mother remembers her daughter's final moments with Ed Sheeran ahead of third anniversary

Lifestyle

Are left-handed people in their right minds?

Liz Bonnin gets a 'sobering reminder' of the power of nature in series on the Galapagos

There's little help or understanding about Lyme disease in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 25, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 