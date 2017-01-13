Home»Today's Stories

‘Excessive usage’ water charges for up to 50% of homes

Friday, January 13, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Between a third and half of people could still face “excessive usage” water charges under reforms recommended to Government.

A senior Irish Water official admitted the situation during a meeting of the Oireachtas water committee yesterday, undermining suggestions the proposed new system will effectively remove the controversial fees.

Last November, the independent expert commission on the future of water charges concluded the fees should not return for the vast majority of people, although an unspecified number of households would still face yet-to-be-confirmed costs.

While the recommendations were not binding, they included the suggestion that each person should get a free water allowance before any charges were issued. In an interview with the Irish Examiner last week, Housing Minister Simon Coveney said he expects the allowance to be 123 litres per adult per day for a household.

Asked about the issue by AAA-PBP Cork North Central TD Mick Barry at the latest Oireachtas water committee meeting, Irish Water managing director Jerry Grant said the 123-litre level is “right in the middle” of average water usage and that hundreds of thousands of people still face some form of fee.

“It is the average per capita consumption, therefore it follows that half the people of the country use more and half use less,” he said.

While Mr Barry last night said he believes the figure is in fact closer to one third, it is still significantly higher than what was suggested in the aftermath of the expert report last year.

The situation is likely to cause fresh problems for the Government’s plans to ensure a small level of water charges remains in place.

The future of water charges is due to be voted on by the Dáil in March, a ballot which continues to threaten the existing coalition and Fine Gael’s confidence and supply deal with Fianna Fáil.

