‘Examiner’ viral Coom video is top of Sheeran’s playlist

It’s currently called The Top of Coom but it could arguably become The Castle on the Hill should Ed Sheeran accept an invite to visit the pub that features in his favourite YouTube video, writes Catherine Shanahan

Eileen Creedon, Top of Coom proprietor, has yet to hear back from the pop superstar after she invited him to visit following his recent appearance on RTÉ’s Late Late Show.

During the show, Sheeran said the YouTube clip, featuring three porter-drinking local men and a bottle-fed lamb, filmed by Irish Examiner photographer Dan Linehan, was “amazing”.

“There’s like three lads there, like really old lads, and there’s just this guy with a sheep feeding it a bottle of milk. Watch it, seriously, it’s amazing.”

Yesterday Eileen said they hadn’t yet had a response from Sheeran but it “would be amazing if he decided to come”.

“There’s been a great buzz in the whole community since he talked about the video, especially for the three lads involved. To be liked by Ed Sheeran is fantastic. It would be amazing if he came. We will work on it again in the New Year.

“Everyone that’s come through the door in the past few weeks has said “Oh my God, did you hear what Ed Sheeran said. It would be great fun if he came,” said Eileen.

The Creedons are hoping Sheeran will take the opportunity to visit when he plays Páirce Uí Chaoimh next May for three sold-out concerts.

The Creedons’ luck has turned somewhat since their pub, in a mountainous area on the Cork/Kerry border, burnt down in 2012, with fifth-generation owners Tim and Eileen Creedon and their four children, who lived over the premises, losing all their possessions.

It re-opened in 2014 and was promptly back on the map after Mr Linehan filmed locals Joe Kelly, Dan Kelleher and Johnny McCarthy, having the craic, with a lamb on one of their laps.

The video went viral and subsequently featured on BBC’s top comedy quiz Have I Got News for You. To date, it’s had nearly 700,000 views.

At more than 1,000ft above sea level, the Creedon family claims it is Ireland’s highest pub — a status they say has been confirmed by 2007’s Ordinance Survey.

Ms Creedon said business has been good, although bad weather over Christmas hampered trade. However, they were looking forward to a good New Year’s Eve, with plenty of Sheeran numbers lined up to entertain the locals.