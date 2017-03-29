Home»Today's Stories

‘Examiner’ journalists among top tweeters

Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Joyce Fegan

Four Irish Examiner journalists are among Ireland’s top 100 influential journalists on Twitter.

These include political editor Daniel McConnell (37th), Gaelic Games correspondent John Fogarty (44th), senior news reporter Eoin English (53rd), and deputy editor and sports editor Tony Leen (54th).

Mr McConnell also came in as the “biggest gainer” on the Murray Tweet Index, which is compiled by communications firm, Murray Consultants.

Crime Correspondent Cormac O’Keeffe was listed as the fifth most influential Irish crime journalist on Twitter.

The most influential Irish journalist on the social media platform went to Today FM’s Last Word presenter, Matt Cooper.

He took the number one spot from RTÉ sports broadcaster Des Cahill, who fell to 11th place this year.

Journalists were also listed as being the most influential in specific categories.

RTÉ Washington correspondent Caitriona Perry is ranked as the most influential news journalist on Twitter.

Today FM political correspondent Gavan Reilly is most influential in the political sphere, and David McWilliams is the most influential columnist.

Journalists’ Twitter performance was measured by popularity, quality of engagement, and activity level.

