Home»Today's Stories

Ex-SF politician gets ban over ‘cracker’ tweet

Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Brendan Morley

Danny Morrison, the former leading Sinn Féin politician, was banned from Twitter for using the phrase “That’s a cracker!” in response to a picture of the English singer Adele that had been tweeted to him.

Adele featured in Morrison's tweet that got him banned.

Commonly used in Mr Morrison’s native Belfast, “That’s a cracker” was the catchphrase of the late comedian Frank Carson.

However, in the US, “cracker” is seen as a racist reference to poor southern whites.

Mr Morrison, a former editor of the Sinn Féin newspaper An Phoblacht/Republican News and spokesman for the hunger striker Bobby Sands, revealed on Twitter: “In response to two tweets to me which included two pics of Adele, I said of the second, ‘That’s a cracker!’

“Next thing I knew, Twitter suspended my account and said I was in breach of its terms. I followed links on an email to appeal the suspension and what showed up is that someone had complained about my comment, ‘That’s a cracker!

“I’ve been using the term ‘cracker’ for years. There are biscuits called ‘cracker’ and even a TV series. WTF is going on?”

The ban expired on Sunday after 24 hours. It is not known who reported Morrison’s throwaway comment to Twitter.

An Irish journalist, who now covers the White House, Niall Stanage, tweeted to Mr Morrison: “I think we are having a crossing of the wires here regarding the very different meanings of ‘cracker’ in Belfast and the US.

“(In the US) it’s a pejorative/racially loaded term for a white person. From ‘whip cracker’ on plantations, I believe.”

Mr Morrison, 64, was an elected Sinn Féin politician and its director of publicity, who famously said the party wanted to “take power with a ballot box in one hand and an Armalite in the other”.

In 1990, he was jailed for the false imprisonment of an IRA informer and conspiracy to murder. Mr Morrison served five years of an eight-year sentence but the conviction was overturned in 2008.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

€400k in fines issued under instalment system

Call to drop legal fees in domestic violence cases

Martin won’t rule out Fine Gael coalition

Tusla mistakes ‘indefensible’


Breaking Stories

Boy (8) dies following boating incident in Boston

Irish Press Council receives 35 complaints about controversial Kevin Myers article

Gardaí appeal for help to indentify man's body discovered in Carlow town

Gardaí appeal for public assistance in locating missing Cork man

Lifestyle

Movie Reviews: The Big Sick; 47 Metres Down; Captain Underpants

Restaurant review: Klaw Poké

This much I know: Maria Walsh, entrepreneur and former Rose of Tralee

How to use this new sultry summer eye makeup palette

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 29, 2017

    • 7
    • 18
    • 29
    • 32
    • 34
    • 41
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 