Ex-RedFM presenter KC may join rival station

Top breakfast radio show presenter KC has left Cork’s RedFM, with industry speculation that he is set to join rival 96FM.

Keith Cunningham, who has presented RedFM’s award-winning breakfast show for the last three years while also holding down the role of station programme director, confirmed last night that he has not renewed his contract with the station. He presented his last show on RedFM on Tuesday.

“It’s sad to be leaving Red after three great years, but it’s a friendly parting. My only regret is that I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to the listeners,” he said.

“But by coincidence, my last song was ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ by Oasis, and it seems fitting.”

It is understood that he was offered a contract in recent days by another radio station to present a breakfast show only, and that he has accepted the deal.

He refused to comment on speculation that he has signed for 96FM.

Kieran McGeary, the chief executive of Cork’s 96FM and C103, was not available for comment last night. The station is expected to make an announcement within days.

KC said: “Red is a huge operation and after three years doing the two jobs, I had hoped to go back to a breakfast show only, but that wasn’t viable. My hope now is that whoever takes over the show has as much fun doing it as I did.”

It could be up to three months before he is back on air with his new employers.

KC, a father of two young children and whose wife is expecting their third child, lives in Cork.

After several years of commuting from Cork to present a lunchtime show on Today FM in Dublin, he left the station in 2014, citing family reasons, and joined RedFM.

But he said working two roles since — presenting the 5am-9am breakfast show, Monday to Friday, and being programme director — had been challenging.

Soon after his arrival, Neil Prendeville left 96FM to join RedFM, and over the last three years, the station’s market share has grown from 7% to just over 20%.

Last year, KC and his co-presenter Jason Coughlan (Jay) won gold at the PPI awards for best breakfast show in the country, while the station won music station of the year.

Colm O’Sullivan will present RedFM’s breakfast show with Jay for the foreseeable future.