Ex British soldier performed lewd act at train station

Saturday, September 30, 2017
Liam Heylin

A former British Army soldier masturbated in front of a woman near Kent railway station in Cork after first engaging her in conversation.

Ian Mullan, aged 61, pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour arising out of this incident and was given a three-month suspended sentence.

Inspector John Deasy yesterday told Cork District Court that, at 6.30pm on June 20, 2016, the defendant was intoxicated and he approached a female at the railway station, engaged her in conversation and began to masturbate in her presence.

The following day, he approached a 17-year-old female at Kent station.

Again Mullan began conversation with her and then made lewd and inappropriate comments of a very personal nature to her.

Mullan pleaded guilty to a third count of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour arising out of a different type of incident on March 7, 2016.

He was looking for food from the deli counter after midnight on that date and when he was told that the section was closed, he took approximately 50 items from display counters and threw them on the floor.

“Both shop assistants were in fear and contacted the gardaí. He was very intoxicated at the time.”

In all the circumstances, the judge said he would impose a three-month suspended jail term.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted from previous evidence on the defendant’s background.

“He was in the army and served overseas with the British Army,” he said.


