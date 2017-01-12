European Commission must explain water charge rules, says Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes

Strict EU rules forcing Ireland to introduce charges for water must be explained by the European Commission to the new Oireachtas committee on the future funding of water services, says Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes.

He made the call ahead of the committee questioning officials today with Irish Water about the future of bills for households.

Committee members say they will ask Irish Water n how it intends to fund the future of services or get private investment if charges are largely supplemented by the State.

An independent commission report last month proposed most homes should get water for free, through an allowance system, and that charges should be applied to excess use.

The Oireachtas committee, chaired by Independent senator Padraig O’Ceidigh, is examining the commission report and is scheduled to make a recommendation to the Dáil on the future of domestic charging by the end of March. That vote will decide if and how people pay.

However, Mr Hayes yesterday said the European Commission should be made accountable and explain how Ireland needed to comply with the water framework directive.

“This committee needs clear legal advice from the commission about what system does or does not comply with the directive, if it is to make recommendations to the Dáil and Seanad,” he said.

“Through the odd letter or response to an MEP’s parliamentary question, the commission has given often vague positions on the water- charges debate. We need complete disclosure from the commission as we aim to put this issue to bed finally.”

Committee member Jan O’Sullivan also agreed that the EU needed to answer questions.

“You can’t do work [on this] unless you know the consequences for Ireland if charges are abolished indefinitely,” she said.

The Labour TD said she would seek answers from Irish Water and the energy regulator, also set to appear today, about what average usage levels or charges were in place in others countries. Answers were also needed about measures to tackle excessive use of water, she said.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen, also on the committee, agreed. He said doubts had been expressed in the special commission report about the average water consumption level per day here.