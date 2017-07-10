Home»Today's Stories

EuroMillions winner is urged to get financial advice

Monday, July 10, 2017
It could be you. The identity of Ireland’s latest multimillionaire remains a mystery as the National Lottery has urged players to check their tickets.

The location of the winning ticket seller has yet to be revealed, and the holder of the €29m winning ticket has yet to make contact with the National Lottery.

The winning numbers are 11, 20, 35, 37, and 45, bonus numbers 3m 6, and National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin said it is vital that people check their tickets to see if they have won.

“This is an incredible amount of money to win,” Mr Griffin said. “We have no idea if it is one player or a syndicate but we are delighted to have another Irish winner of EuroMillions. We urge all of our players to check their tickets to see if their numbers have come up.”

Mr Griffin also had advice for those who find themselves in possession of the lucky winning ticket.

“If somebody out there has discovered they are the winner, we advise them to stay calm,” he said.

“Winning this amount can be a huge shock. Make sure you get good legal and financial advice, and contact the National Lottery as soon as possible and we will guide you through the claims process and will give any support you need.

“It is also important that if you do have the golden ticket to keep it safe. This is a very valuable piece of paper.”

Friday’s windfall is the 11th win in Ireland of the EuroMillions jackpot since it started in 2004, the second this year.

This latest win brings to over €1bn the figure for Irish EuroMillions winnings.

The most recent Irish EuroMillions Jackpot win was a work syndicate in Dublin who shared an €88.5m jackpot in January 2017.

In July 2005, Dolores McNamara from Limerick was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115m.

This month last year, 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8m jackpot, and in January 2016 a syndicate of friends won over €66m, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632.

