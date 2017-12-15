EU set to clear Brexit talks phase 2 today

Concrete guarantees that there will be no backsliding on a special Brexit deal for a frictionless border in the North and aligned trade rules there with the EU are expected to be approved today in Brussels.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will emphasise that Ireland wants to see Brexit negotiations move to phase two on a transition period and on trade, and that Ireland is satisfied with the text on the deal so far.

Fresh guidelines for the phase two talks will prevent any walking back from the hard-fought deal struck between British prime minister Theresa May and EU leaders last week.

There had been doubts after British Brexit secretary David Davis played down the significance of the so-called backstop deal for no border in the North, saying it was just a “statement of intent”. Instead, his remarks have focused the minds of EU leaders, who have added fresh text to the deal.

This will state that the crucial transition and trade talks for London will only go progress if “commitments undertaken during the first phase are respected in full and translated faithfully into legal terms as quickly as possible”.

Asked about EU deal yesterday, Mr Varadkar said: “The joint report [on the deal] is very much a political agreement and what has to happen now over the next few months is turning the commitments and principles in the joint report into the withdrawal agreement, which is a legally binding international agreement that allows the UK to leave the EU. We will also talk about a transition period and after that in a few months time we will talk about the new trade relationship between the UK and the EU.”

Europe’s migration crisis and banking and eurozone problems, as well as the Pesco agreement or EU defence pact were also issues being discussed by leaders at the summit.

Leaders met at dinner last night where Mrs May expressed concern about the transition period for Brexit. Irish figures confirmed there is no set timeframe for Britain to leave the EU with some sides suggesting two years and others saying five.

Furthermore, EU figures believe there can be no talk of a new trade deal between Britain and the EU until it actually leaves.

Despite suggestions there would be a strand on the North in phase two of the talks, Irish sources said this would not be the case.

Instead, EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will monitor how Britain progresses with its the pledge on the North in phase two.

However, Mr Varadkar laid out in blunt terms how he viewed Britain’s commitment.

“The language says maintain, which is keep the same,” said Mr Varadkar. “Full — not partial. Alignment — in line with, and that implies to the rules of the internal market and the customs union that are required to avoid a hard border and maintain north-south cooperation and the all-island economy. That’s the language used in the document.

“I’ve no need to interpret or spin it. It’s pretty clear to me.”