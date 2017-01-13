Ervia chief: €73m spent on experts, not consultants

The head of Irish Water’s parent firm has denied claims the company wasted up to €73m worth of taxpayers’ money on outside consultants, saying those paid were “experts” who have proven their worth.

Ervia chief executive Michael McNicholas also said Irish Water is costing the taxpayer less than when local authorities were running the water system.

Speaking to TDs and senators during an Oireachtas water committee meeting which also heard Irish Water is set to lose €239m this year because of the freeze on charges, Mr McNicholas said the spend was “necessary” because the company was being set up from nothing.

Underlining his belief those brought in to give advice were “not consultants, they were international experts” who happened to be consulting, he said the idea that the company squandered €73m in taxpayers’ money was simply “not correct”.

Citing the need to bring in outside expertise on issues ranging from software and computer system developments to the creation of billing and customer service systems, Mr McNicholas said the spend has proven to be “really efficient”.

And denying that the bill means money has been wasted on consultancy fees, he said the costs were unavoidable and the public should see it as an investment.

“No, we did not spend €73m on outside consultants. Yes, it was on experts.

“[The criticism] is absolutely not correct. We spent €73m on building the system. No other utility has built on that scale at that cost. You cannot build a national water service without significant investment.

“The €73m spend was really necessary,” he said.

While the €73m consultant bill for setting up Irish Water involved a diverse range of expertise, the vast majority related to work on the now scrapped billing system and meter installation plans.

The issue has repeatedly led to angry responses from opposition parties, with AAA-PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett previously claiming Irish Water was using public money to “line the pockets of consultants and high-paid executives” and others noting much of the expertise was already available within the public service.

During the meeting, Mr McNicholas told Fine Gael TD Jim Daly evidence from Irish Water suggests the company is providing a water service for less money than when the system was operated by individual local authorities.

He added that the initial establishment of the utility cost up to €100m less than similar companies in other countries, and has been completed at a faster rate than international norms.

However, under questioning from Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart he said the company is due to lose €239m this year because of the existing freeze on water charges.

Earlier, Irish Water managing director Jerry Grant said €1bn should be invested in drinking water services by 2021 to bring the system up to an acceptable standard.

Mr Grant said a further €1.25bn is needed to make essential improvements to waste water system.

Asked to address potential savings that could be made due to the freeze on water charges, Mr McNicholas said the move could see €25m left unspent.

The committee is due to meet again next Wednesday to discuss water service funding. It is due to publish its findings on March 11.