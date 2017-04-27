Home»Today's Stories

EPA investigates cement plant over city dust cloud

Thursday, April 27, 2017
Jimmy Woulfe, Mid-West Correspondent

A ‘dust cloud’ which covered suburban areas on the southside of Limerick city has led to the Environmental Protection Authority investigating an Irish Cement plant at Mungret.

Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler yesterday said the EPA had found matching samples, after a previous ‘blowout’, at the plant. He said Irish Cement had been ordered by the EPA to clean residents’ cars in the area.

Houses and cars were affected by the dust emissions and Mr Butler alerted the HSE’s public health office after complaints from parents of children who suffer from asthma.

“I am hugely angered and concerned at the emissions which happened over the course of five days. Winds were blowing in the direction of estates such as Sli Na Manach, Ard Aulin, Inis Lua, Cragaun, Oakfields and The Grange,” he said.

Irish Cement said it was in contact with residents living close to its plant about the dust on cars. “Irish Cement personnel visited the neighbours and are liaising with the individuals concerned.”

The company said after an inspection, repairs were carried out to a cement ‘clinker conveyor’. “Subsequent inspections have confirmed the conveyor is now operating normally. The EPA is being kept fully informed,” a spokesperson said.

