Enda Kenny's invitation to Donald Trump sparks anger among opposition

US President Donald Trump intends to visit Ireland before the end of 2020, sparking a wave of criticism from opposition parties who claim Ireland has sold out on its values.

Mr Trump and Taoiseach Enda Kenny confirmed that the trip will take place within the next four years during a high-profile meeting at the White House.

Asked by reporters at the Oval Office if he will visit Ireland, Mr Trump said “absolutely, I’ll be there for sure” before Mr Kenny added “during the course of his presidency”.

At a media briefing minutes later, Mr Kenny confirmed that he had asked Mr Trump to visit as, “in Ireland, invitations are always returned in kind, so during the course of presidency of US I’ve asked him to come to Ireland”.

Mr Kenny has repeatedly stressed the need to work with the Trump administration during his week-long St Patrick’s Day trip to the US — which ends with events in New York City today — due to the fact that Ireland’s economy is heavily reliant on foreign direct investment and because of the need to strike a deal to protect illegal Irish immigrants in the US.

Enda Kenny’s wife Fionnuala Kenny and US President Donald Trump at a Friends of Ireland lunch. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

However, he has been heavily criticised for his appeasing approach to Mr Trump despite repeated racism, sexism, bullying, and “fake news” allegations, with critics again rounding on the Taoiseach’s invitation last night.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin warned that Mr Kenny has “failed to reflect Irish values”.

“When Enda Kenny accepted an invitation to visit President Trump in the White House, I was concerned,” said Mr Howlin.

“My fear was that our Taoiseach would present Ireland as a supine supporter of Trumpism. By failing to articulate any opposition to the policies and rhetoric of the Trump presidency, Enda Kenny has done exactly that.

“Nowhere in this engagement has Enda Kenny sought to challenge the racist travel ban that President Trump has twice attempted to implement. Nowhere did he mention the importance of a free press or the value of a diverse society.

“Worse, he issued an invitation to President Trump to visit Ireland. Trump’s values are not our values, and there should be no welcome mat laid out for a man of his world-view.”

US President Donald Trump and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny meet for talks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Similar protest threats were issued by the Green party and Solidarity — formerly AAA — with Greens leader Eamon Ryan saying: “Our message in response to Trump’s remarks are clear: You are not welcome here. He may claim to love Ireland, but we certainly don’t love him.”

However, despite the controversy over the planned visit, Fianna Fáil has declined to comment, while Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams yesterday told the Irish Examiner he is not opposed to the move.

Mr Kenny’s visit also saw him urge Mr Trump to cut a deal for law-abiding undocumented Irish to remain in America, saying people with no or minor criminal records for incidents such as traffic violations should not be pursued.

However, while he also highlighted the desire for the EU “to be a friend to the US”, he pointedly failed to raise Mr Trump’s attempted travel ban and US the administration’s wider anti-immigrant policies.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny and US President Donald Trump at a Friends of Ireland lunch at the Capitol Building yesterday. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Mr Kenny described his meeting with Mr Trump as “constructive”, while the US president told officials at a Capitol Hill St Patrick’s Day lunch: “We sat, we talked, and I think, we’re friends now, right?”

The day of events, which ended with the traditional shamrock ceremony last night, included a separate meeting with US vice-president Mike Pence and speaker of the house Paul Ryan, and a lengthy list of gifts to Mr Trump and Mr Pence.

They included a crystal shamrock bowl, a Bord Bia hamper, an Irish linen brooch, a WB Yeats children’s book for Barron Trump, bed linen for Melania Trump, a framed copy of 1911 census information on Mr Pence’s Irish grandparents, and a hurley.

Separately, the Ireland America Fund also gave Mr Pence a replica of his family’s immigrant roots and a framed copy of his Sligo-born grandfather’s school roll book.