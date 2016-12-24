Enda Kenny risks Fine Gael row over third term in power

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has risked sparking a fresh backbench revolt after repeatedly refusing to rule out seeking a third term in power.

The Fine Gael leader also suggested the next general election will be held in 2019, despite the Government’s term in power officially running until 2021.

Speaking to reporters as part of a wide-ranging Christmas briefing, Mr Kenny was repeatedly asked about when he is likely to step down. He has previously said he will not lead his party into the next election.

Asked four times whether he will definitively rule out seeking a third term as Taoiseach amid ongoing rumours over a possible U-turn, Mr Kenny refused to address the issue.

READ NEXT Second Georgian house gutted by fire in Cork

“I’m completely focused on the challenges up ahead: Brexit, public pay, water the Citizens Assembly, the Eighth Amendment. That’s an interrogative question,” he said.

The decision not to specifically address ongoing talk of a third term is likely to lead to fresh concern among backbench TDs, a growing number of whom have made their views clear in recent months that Mr Kenny should step down.

This is because of concern within Fine Gael that if Mr Kenny remains in place until the mid-term review of the confidence and supply deal with Fianna Fáil in autumn 2018, Micheál Martin’s party may take advantage and force an election before Fine Gael chooses a new leader.

Meanwhile, speaking during the same interview, Mr Kenny also suggested his party is planning to hold the next election in 2019 rather than waiting until 2021.

Asked about his own political future after the next general election, he said: “I’m not even contemplating an election, there won’t be one for three years.”