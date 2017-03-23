Enda Kenny refuses to give specific exit date

Taoiseach Enda Kenny will put the “foundations” in place to step down as party leader after the EU’s April 29 Brexit negotiation strategy summit — despite failing once again to give any specific departure timetable.

Mr Kenny made the latest statement on his leadership during a Fine Gael meeting in which he also repeated his view that he cannot leave at a time when Brexit is beginning and the Northern Ireland political crisis has not been resolved.

At the start of last night’s parliamentary party meeting, Mr Kenny addressed colleagues without prompting, to say he had a statement to make about his future.

However, despite saying at the height of the Garda whistleblower smear campaign scandal last month that he would address the matter “conclusively” on his return from the US, Mr Kenny instead again failed to fully outline when he will step down.

The Taoiseach told attending TDs and senators he will not announce his departure timetable until after the EU’s Brexit negotiation strategy summit on April 29, and that he will put the “foundations” for the future in place after that point.

However, while saying he does not want “instability” and wants the matter dealt with “quickly and conclusively” after this date to limit any damage caused to the party, he again did not clarify if he will announce his resignation shortly after April 29 or announce a new date for a decision on his departure.

Several politicians who attended the meeting confirmed no one spoke in response to Mr Kenny’s remarks, and that there is a growing expectation that he will remain in place until at least late May or June — a view raised by Finance Minister Michael Noonan yesterday.

However, the “foundation” remark has been seized on by others as an indication that Mr Kenny may be willing to step down as Fine Gael leader shortly after April 29 while remaining as Taoiseach for a longer period to allow the new leader to ease into the role.

Meanwhile, the same Fine Gael meeting saw Mr Kenny given a round of applause for his “successful” US visit, with some senators criticising Irish media over its objective reporting of the week-long trip.