Enda Kenny presses US on behalf of Irish migrants

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has pressed US president Donald Trump on the need to cut a deal for law-abiding undocumented Irish to remain in America, despite failing to raise Mr Trump’s attempted travel bans and anti-immigrant policies.

Mr Kenny confirmed the move in a short media briefing at the White House moments after holding a detailed meeting with Mr Trump, vice-president Mike Pence, and other senior officials at the Oval Office.

Asked by reporters what issues he raised at the meeting, Mr Kenny said he prioritised the need to cut a deal for undocumented Irish living in the US who have no criminal records, or small ones for incidents such as traffic violations.

He said these issues could be resolved easily via the existing system, and that there is no need to deport such people from the US.

“We spoke about immigration,” said Mr Kenny. “We had a very constructive, beneficial discussion on this. I raised the low response on E3 visas, which are for young people who want to come to America and work here. I also raised the undocumented Irish and the president was surprised at the figure. If there are fines for traffic violations and so on they should clear those up with their legal people. And that’s an issue that can lift the fear and concern and anxiety some people might have. The conclusion on immigration is that there is clear agreement that we can work constructively.”

Mr Kenny also confirmed he raised the issue of Brexit, the financial impact it may have on Ireland, and the fact that both the EU and Ireland “will always be a friend of the US” as it is “mutually beneficial” to do so.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny and US President Donald Trump at a Friends of Ireland lunch at the Capitol Building yesterday. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

However, while Mr Kenny further raised Ireland’s determination to hold onto US firms based in our country, he failed to make any reference during the meeting to Mr Trump’s travel ban focussed on six Muslim- majority countries.

The ban was due to be introduced yesterday but has been blocked by US judges.

However, despite being asked about the subject — and his labelling last May of Mr Trump’s policies as “racist and dangerous” — Mr Kenny twice refused to say whether he had raised the matter at any level.

“We had a good, friendly, constructive engagement,” he said, before repeating that, in his mind, Ireland will remain a close friend to the US in the years to come regardless of its political positions.

Mr Kenny earlier made similar remarks to US vice-president Mike Pence, with Mr Pence and Mr Trump emphasising during a series of public engagements that they believe Ireland and the US will continue their relationship. “We sat, we talked, and I think, we’re friends now, right? And it’s really an honour,” Mr Trump later told a Capitol Hill St Patrick’s Day lunch event.