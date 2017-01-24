Enda Kenny: Ireland has a plan to deal with Brexit

Taoiseach Enda Kenny will today set out a strong defence of his actions on Britain leaving the EU and insist that Ireland is “Brexit-ready” and does have a plan.

In a speech, in part aimed at attracting top financial firms to locate here, Enda Kenny will tell the European Financial Forum in Dublin why Ireland is an attractive location for Brexit-hit businesses.

In his first speech since Britain’s Theresa May last week signalled a hard Brexit is ahead, government sources said Mr Kenny will try to set the record straight about Ireland’s preparations.

The Taoiseach will say Ireland has prepared for a potential Brexit for over a year and a half and that a day after the June vote last year, the Government released details of its own contingency plans.

He will also point to Ireland’s successful exit from the financial bailout as a sign that Ireland can cope, has a “clear plan” and is preparing for Brexit.

The address to business leaders at the EFF conference comes ahead of Ms May’s visit here next week, when the British prime minister is expected to reveal more about her Brexit plans to Mr Kenny.

The Government and Mr Kenny came under attack last week after Ms May signalled Britain will want to leave the single market and abandon its full membership of the EU customs market with Brexit. Such actions could shift tariffs onto Irish goods and seriously disrupt our trade with Britain.

Fianna Fáil has called for a “Brexit minister” to be appointed while Sinn Féin says it was always obvious there was never going to be a soft Brexit. Mr Kenny’s defence today is designed to allay those concerns, despite ESRI research predicting a hard Brexit could cost 40,000 jobs and hit the economy.

The EFF conference comes after junior finance minister Eoghan Murphy last night launched an action plan for Irish financial services and a five-year strategy, which aims to grow direct employment in the sector by 10,000 by 2020.

This plan also promotes ways to attract firms here, including boosting office space numbers for businesses relocating to Ireland and improving education opportunities for Irish workers wanting to enter the sector.

Outlining his strategy, Mr Murphy said there was unlikely to be a wholesale exit of a financial firm or a bank out of London.

“We’ll see a part move potentially into somewhere like Dublin, like Cork, to access the single market,” he told RTÉ.

“Those firms will be mindful of their future relationship with UK authorities as well and the future needs and concerns of their staff.”