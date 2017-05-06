Home»Today's Stories

Enda Kenny: I haven’t changed mind on stepping down

Saturday, May 06, 2017
By Daniel McConnell
Political Editor

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has insisted he has not changed his mind on stepping down as leader of Fine Gael.

Enda Kenna addresses the Irish Canada Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Toronto yesterday. Picture: via Twitter, @endakennyTD

Following a heated exchange in Montreal yesterday over a question about the leadership, Mr Kenny today insisted he did not take umbrage at the question, but will not be speaking about the issue on foreign trade trips.

“Well now for your information, I didn’t take umbrage at all. I came here on a trade and investment mission to meet with the Canadian prime minister to discuss the opportunities of CETA that work both ways,” he said.

“That’s the purpose of my visit. And I don’t intend to discuss the question of leadership or the future of the Fine Gael party when I’m on a trade mission or investment mission to Canada.”

When pressed that he has addressed the issue on previous foreign trips, Mr Kenny was adamant that he was not talking about it.

“Matters of Fine Gael are internal to Fine Gael. I’m here officially on a trade and investment mission to Canada. And I don’t propose to discuss anything to do with leadership when I’m on this trade mission. Thank you,” he said.

“No, I’ve been very clear with my parliamentary party about this.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kenny also expressed confidence in Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan in the wake of her controversial appearance before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“I still retain full confidence in her to do her job and expect her to do that. I would point out we have put in place the Independent Policing Authority, GSOC with enhanced powers, an independent Garda inspectorate and the minister for justice is very anxious to see that every week measures are taken that will deal with the many challenges that An Garda Síochána face,” he said.

Mr Kenny was also asked whether he saw the possibility of a united Ireland in his lifetime, and said while it is possible, he does not see it happening any time soon.

“I could say I don’t know how long anyone is going to live but the opportunity politically is now in situ and was in situ from the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“So I don’t see that happening certainly in the immediate future but that is the opportunity that does exist but it would take indications of a poll being successful and there would have to be transitional arrangements made because there are two different jurisdictions, two different judicial systems, education systems and the cost that would be inherent in it. But at least the groundwork is there.”

During a speech at the Irish Canada Chamber of Commerce breakfast, Mr Kenny likened Brexit to an “accident, a car crash on a freeway”.

“We don’t like it, we don’t want it but we will deal with it. We will remain at the heart of the European Union,” he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Enda Kenny, Fine Gael, leadership

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Simon Coveney team say he has momentum to win leadership contest

Fine Gael ‘to vote on new leader in weeks’

Leo Varadkar calls for TV debate as opening shots fired in Fine Gael leadership battle

LATEST: Dr James Reilly expects there to be a new taoiseach by summer

More in this Section

Jail terms for aggravated burglary reduced

Ledger seized at Kinahan cash counting centre

HSE’s slow progress in reinstating hospital helipad at Cork University Hospital criticised

Micheál Martin clarifies remarks on abortion after rape


Breaking Stories

15-year-old missing from Malahide

Sinn Féin 'glad Fianna Fáil has caught up' and called for Noirín O'Sullivan to resign

Irish player scoops €309,747 in EuroMillions draw

Simon Coveney 'uncomfortable' with abortion recommendations

Lifestyle

Album review: Pollinator by Blondie

Album review: Lovely Creatures by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Here's your TV wrap for the week ahead

Scene and heard: The latest entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 03, 2017

    • 1
    • 15
    • 24
    • 31
    • 35
    • 36
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 