Enda Kenny ‘has strong aversion to passing illegal law’ on water charges

Enda Kenny has effectively ruled out passing any legislation scrapping the water charges regime, saying he has a “strong aversion” to introducing a law that he has been told would be “illegal”.

The Taoiseach outlined the position as he was accused by the opposition of failing to “respect the wishes of the people” and of allowing Housing Minister Simon Coveney to “inappropriately” interfere in the Oireachtas water committee’s work.

Speaking during leaders questions, Mr Kenny was repeatedly questioned by Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald over whether he will back plans to scrap charges if this is the recommendation of the committee.

However, despite being urged to take on board the views expressed by voters last year and by TDs on the committee, the Taoiseach backed Mr Coveney by effectively ruling out any removal of the fees.

“If she [Ms McDonald] ever sits on these [Government] benches as minister for whatever, she would not be putting through legislation where she had very strong legal advice that it was illegal to do so,” he said.

Asked twice by Ms McDonald if the response was “a yes or a no”, Mr Kenny continued: “I have a strong aversion, as do most people in this country, to a situation where there can be wilful wastage of water and an expectation that the general taxpayer will pay for it.”

The remark was criticised by Ms McDonald, who said “almost one year ago to the day” people voted “clearly and comprehensively to end punitive water charging”.

Noting this was “the decision of the people”, she said charges should be scrapped now, adding the committee given as a “fig leaf” to Fianna Fáil risks now being ignored by a Government intent on imposing fees for “wilful water misuse” which does not exist.

To laughter from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, Ms McDonald said her party has been “clear all along” that charges cannot be introduced “by the front door or the back door”.

She added that it was “inappropriate” for Mr Coveney to interfere in the committee’s work by saying he would not support a decision to scrap charges.

Notably during the same debate, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin did not raise the water charges dispute.

Instead, Mr Martin highlighted the ongoing plight of cystic fibrosis patients in Ireland, insisting Government must make the Orkambi medicine available to those in need immediately.