Enda Kenny defends Shane Ross’ Bus Éireann strike stance

The Taoiseach has again defended Shane Ross who has refused to get involved in the ongoing Bus Éireann strike.

The all-out strike, which has brought bus services to a halt across the country for the past six days, shows no sign of being solved with members of Irish Rail and Dublin Bus due to be balloted for “sympathy” industrial action next week.

Addressing the mounting crisis at Bus Éireann in the Dáil, Mr Kenny said that the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) is “still available” for talks to help resolve the dispute.

“It will not be resolved on the streets; it will only be resolved around the table, where all strikes are resolved,” Mr Kenny told the Dáil.

Mr Kenny added: “Where the minister, Deputy Ross, can act and where it is appropriate to do so, he has done so.

“It is important to note that the trade unions and the management of Bus Éireann — both sides — have publicly acknowledged that there are efficiency issues in Bus Éireann.”

Responding to questioning from Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith, Mr Kenny said the ongoing dispute is “causing much stress” for people who have been left without any any public transport at all in many areas of the country.

“Both sides should have the courage to go back to the table again and attempt to resolve any differences in the consideration of these efficiencies. That is where the solution lies,” he said.

Highlighting the cases of a number of bus drivers and Bus Éireann workers, Ms Smith asked the Taoiseach if he could justify taking 30% of the wages of those three people.

“I have given the Taoiseach as an example because that is what is being proposed by Bus Éireann in its attack on the pay and conditions of workers throughout the country,” she told the Dáil.

Mr Kenny said the Government “is very interested” to see that the strike should end.

Mr Ross is due before the transport committee today where he is expected to defend his role by saying he is playing his part in supporting Bus Éireann.

The minister is also expected to say management and unions need to agree a deal that is fair and acceptable to both sides.

Mr Ross will say that he cannot agree that deal and it is up to the management and unions to resolve the crisis.