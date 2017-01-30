Home»Today's Stories

End of an era as Cork antique shop P Cashell's to close its doors

Monday, January 30, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

One of the last old-style antique and vintage shops in the heart of Cork City is set to close after 62 years in business.

Paul Cashell, of P Cashell's, on Winthrop St, Cork, which is closing its retail business after 62 years. Picture: Billy MacGill

P Cashell’s on Winthrop St was established by Paddy Cashell in 1954, and carved out an international reputation for the provision and sale of Irish historical artefacts, as well as local crafts and bric-a-brac.

But Paul Cashell, who has been running the business established by his father for several years, said the time had come to withdraw from the high street.

Currently still trading, he is winding down operations and exploring options for future uses of the building.

“Cork City has changed a lot since my father Paddy began trading here in the Marian year of 1954,” Mr Cashell said. “Much vintage and historic merchandise was bought in this shop for many homes. We had many characters and famous faces shop here.

“But like all things in life, history is writing a new chapter for our family. Online sales and auctions are now more prevalent and we need to accept change — c’est la vie.”

He also spoke about how the fabric of the busy city street has changed over the years: “This street, once a hub of traditional retail, has evolved As a young kid working here over 40 years ago, I remember my father parking his car at the front door. The city council over the years pedestrianised the street and the council deserve much praise for making our city more cosmopolitan and indeed more welcoming for visitors.

“Ending a long chapter for my family is naturally emotional,” he said. “My family will sit down to decide what the next step for this great building will be.”

