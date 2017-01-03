Home»Today's Stories

Empty vodka bottle in crashed car

Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Anne Lucey

Gardaí are hunting for a suspected drink driver after they found an empty vodka bottle in a car which was left abandoned after it struck a wall.

A bottle of vodka in the driver's seat at a crash in Ardfert.

They posted photographs of the car, with its airbags deployed and the vodka bottle resting on the driver’s seat, on the Garda Southern Division Facebook page, and said the photographs “told their own story”.

The incident occurred in the village of Ardfert near Tralee, Co Kerry, some time before 11pm on New Year’s Eve. It is understood that while gardaí have identified the registered owner of the Renault Scenic car, they do not believe the owner was driving it at the time.

Gardaí from Tralee responded to the incident and found the car abandoned after it had apparently struck a wall. The driver, a male, was the sole occupant and had fled by the time gardaí arrived. He did not appear to have been injured.

However, witnesses told gardaí the driver allegedly appeared intoxicated as he was leaving the scene.

Gardaí have impounded the 14-year-old vehicle and appealed for anyone with information to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 7102300.

Provisional figures indicate that since December 1, there has been a 34% rise in the number of arrests of drivers suspected of drink driving compared to the same period in 2015, with 738 arrested during this year’s campaign compared to 549 in 2015. On Christmas Day alone, 14 motorists were arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

New Year delight as Limerick mum delivers son on kitchen floor

Severe restrictions on hospital visitors to control infections

UCC study shows oral cancer rates on the rise in women

110,000 children get free childcare worth €4k


Breaking Stories

14-year-old girl missing from Cork

Power sharing institutions risk losing all value, warns leading Sinn Féin figure

16-year-old missing from Clondalkin since New Years Eve

Four injured in Clare collision

Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 