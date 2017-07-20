Home»Today's Stories

Eighth amendment groups on both sides to hold demonstrations in Cork City

Thursday, July 20, 2017
Joe Leogue

Campaign groups both in favour and opposed to the eighth amendment, which prohibits abortion in Ireland, will hold demonstrations in Cork City today.

Youth Defence will bring its ‘Save the 8th’ event to the city, and activist Becky Kealy said it “is all about emphasising the lives saved by our pro-life laws, and bringing people to understand that we can help women and their babies without legalising something as barbaric as abortion”.

“We’ll be answering people’s questions about the 8th, about best medical practice, about supporting women with unexpected pregnancies, explaining why children with a disability have a right to life, why the British model of abortion is not the path for Ireland to follow, and much more,” Ms Kealy said.

Cork Coalition to Repeal the 8th Amendment said it will also have a presence in the city, but that it will not be a ‘counter’ to the Youth Defence roadshow.

“We have no wish to confront or engage with this group,” said spokeswoman Kathy D’Arcy.

“This is a supportive action for everyone who is upset and scared by the graphic images on display today. Anyone who needs it is welcome to a free cup of tea and some cake, courtesy of Cork businesses AK and DeCalf, and a chat,” she said.

KEYWORDS Eighth amendment, abortion, referendum

