Edible candles to add spark to menus of the future

Dream weavers, psychologists, edible candles and flavour chemists are just some of the culinary extravaganzas that could be coming to a restaurant near you.

That’s according to a new “culinary inspiration” magazine launched by Bord Bia, which carried out a study of the newest innovations being undertaken by Michelin star chefs and high-end restaurateurs from London and Rio de Janeiro to Cape Town, Tokyo and New York.

The study aims to better inform Ireland’s food industry on the latest flavours, ingredients and cooking techniques at the leading edge of the culinary world.

Some of the unusual innovations include the use of dream weavers, psychologists and flavour chemists to personalise diners’ meals, a menu containing emojis that responds to the lighting and music selection in the restaurant, edible candles made from beef dripping and tapping birch trees for water to add freshness to dishes.

The Thinking House, Bord Bia’s Insight Centre, will now work with food producers to translate these trends into commercially successful innovations.

David Deeley of Bord Bia’s Insight Team said the research would help inspire Ireland’s food and drink industry to greater heights.

“This type of research helps Ireland’s food and drink industry to look forward and acts as a catalyst for new thoughts and ideas, providing inspiration for new product development and commercial growth,” he said.

Mr Deeley said that leading Michelin star chefs and restauranteurs are now embracing Nordic-style cuisine which focuses on sustainability and seasonality.

“If we jump back to the early 00s, you would see that fine dining was all about molecular gastronomy with foams, emulsions and science. Fast forward 10 years, and we see organic farming, foraging and less cooking starting to emerge with fine dining now seen as accessible to everyone.”

The Maitre D’ culture is also regressing in place of more engaging, personalised and social experiences by using the environment, theatre and fun, to enhance taste. The world’s leading restaurants are paying closer attention to individual wants and needs, as opposed to dictating exactly what and how their guests will eat,” he said.

Bord Bia’s first study identifies four themes at play in the high-end culinary world — all natural, storytelling, adaptive cuisine and beyond taste.