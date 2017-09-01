Home»Today's Stories

Edible candles to add spark to menus of the future

Friday, September 01, 2017
By Conall Ó Fátharta
Irish Examiner Reporter

Dream weavers, psychologists, edible candles and flavour chemists are just some of the culinary extravaganzas that could be coming to a restaurant near you.

Chef John Wyer and Bord Bia's David Deeley. Picture: Fennells

That’s according to a new “culinary inspiration” magazine launched by Bord Bia, which carried out a study of the newest innovations being undertaken by Michelin star chefs and high-end restaurateurs from London and Rio de Janeiro to Cape Town, Tokyo and New York.

The study aims to better inform Ireland’s food industry on the latest flavours, ingredients and cooking techniques at the leading edge of the culinary world.

Some of the unusual innovations include the use of dream weavers, psychologists and flavour chemists to personalise diners’ meals, a menu containing emojis that responds to the lighting and music selection in the restaurant, edible candles made from beef dripping and tapping birch trees for water to add freshness to dishes.

The Thinking House, Bord Bia’s Insight Centre, will now work with food producers to translate these trends into commercially successful innovations.

David Deeley of Bord Bia’s Insight Team said the research would help inspire Ireland’s food and drink industry to greater heights.

“This type of research helps Ireland’s food and drink industry to look forward and acts as a catalyst for new thoughts and ideas, providing inspiration for new product development and commercial growth,” he said.

Mr Deeley said that leading Michelin star chefs and restauranteurs are now embracing Nordic-style cuisine which focuses on sustainability and seasonality.

“If we jump back to the early 00s, you would see that fine dining was all about molecular gastronomy with foams, emulsions and science. Fast forward 10 years, and we see organic farming, foraging and less cooking starting to emerge with fine dining now seen as accessible to everyone.”

The Maitre D’ culture is also regressing in place of more engaging, personalised and social experiences by using the environment, theatre and fun, to enhance taste. The world’s leading restaurants are paying closer attention to individual wants and needs, as opposed to dictating exactly what and how their guests will eat,” he said.

Bord Bia’s first study identifies four themes at play in the high-end culinary world — all natural, storytelling, adaptive cuisine and beyond taste.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS restaurants, food, future

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

12,000 farmers want Cork city expansion scrapped

Still no deal on who will own National Maternity Hospital

Pay cap and bonus ban may be axed to lure Brexit banks

Bishops: Priests who are fathers ‘should face up to duty’


Breaking Stories

DUP promises to address language act if Stormont restored

Gardaí investigate after dog shot in Dublin

Gerry Adams urges Govt to block Brexit talks calling UK plans 'unworkable and unrealistic'

Elderly, housebound man robbed in aggravated burglary in Drogheda

Lifestyle

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

Ask Audrey: My millionaire friend has an office in Cork and he says nobody stops at pedestrian crossings

10 acts you MUST see at Electric Picnic

Perfume Genius has a serious whiff of talent

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 