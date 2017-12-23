Home»Today's Stories

ED should be a last resort at Christmas, urges HSE

Saturday, December 23, 2017
By Catherine Shanahan
Health Correspondent

With pressure on emergency departments (EDs) building and influenza rates rising, the head of the HSE’s emergency medicine programme has appealed for people not to make the ED their first port of call at Christmas.

In addition, Dr Gerry McCarthy, a consultant in emergency medicine at Cork University Hospital (CUH), said there were a number of steps people could follow to make their journey through the ED “a less unpleasant experience”.

“People often forget to bring the letter from their GP. Or they don’t always know the medication they are on. We need this, so as not to prescribe something that conflicts with what they are already taking, or to avoid giving a second dose. It also gives us a better idea of what the patient is suffering from.”

Patients whose first language is not English are advised to bring someone who can speak on their behalf.

“We will always get a translator, but this can take time.”

Dr McCarthy said the growing number of Eastern European staff working in CUH meant they often had someone they could call on to translate, but this wasn’t always the case.

People should also remember to bring hearing aids and glasses.

Dr McCarthy said that the ED at CUH treated “marginally more” people during the summer, but these cases tended to be less complex.

“At this time of year, we see a lot of elderly people with respiratory problems and if they are on the edge of frailty, they need to be on a trolley and perhaps isolated, so the mechanics of treating them are more complex.”

Dr McCarthy said he was satisfied staff were rostered-on in sufficient numbers to cope in the ED over Christmas.

However, they were starting to see an increase in influenza rates and in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show influenza activity in Ireland continued to increase during week 50 (week ending December 17), up significantly from a GP consultation rate of 6.8 per 100,000, in week 49, to 20.3 per 100,000, in week 50.

Influenza-like illness increased in all age groups, except for those aged 0-4 years. Nineteen confirmed influenza hospitalisations were notified to HPSC during week 50, bringing the season total to 73. Two confirmed influenza cases were admitted to critical care units.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Working around the Christmas tree: Meet the people who will be in work on the big day

Ask Audrey: 'Most houses in Bishopstown are smaller than a Centre of Culture in Clonmel'

Six movers and shakers of the arts scene on their 2017 highlights and 2018 expectations

2017 a fine year for games consoles

