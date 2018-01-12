E-ticketing plan to allow tourists to book online

Tourists visiting Ireland will soon be able to book any tour, event, and attraction they wish directly online in a revamp of the Tourist Information Office network.

Fáilte Ireland has recently tendered for an online ticketing/booking system, selling, but not limited to, real-time tickets for licenced bus tours, walking tours, rail tours, licenced boat trips, events, and attractions.

The project is to enable its Tourist Information Offices network nationwide facilitate walk-in visitor bookings.

The system offered will have an already proven track record of reliability with “a significant amount” of approved and licenced tours, events, and attraction products available for booking and sale.

It will be available for use in the Fáilte Ireland Tourist Information Office network at no cost to Fáilte Ireland or to the consumer. The successful provider will generate a return on investment through commissions only.

The system operators must recruit and manage the product providers, train them on how to upload and manage their availability, and provide ongoing support. The successful tenderer would be responsible for the training of Tourist Information Office staff nationwide on the use of the system. If user-experience is deemed unsatisfactory, modifications to how the system works will be required.

The successful tenderer will be required to order and manage the Visitor Leap Card stock for the Suffolk St and Upper O’Connell St Offices in Dublin.

The Leap cards are available for purchase from the National Transport Authority at a discount and will need to be delivered to the two Dublin Tourist offices based on the level of demand.

Fáilte Ireland spokesman Alex Connolly said the e-ticketing plan was “a response to consumer behaviour” where increasingly people wish to book directly online.

Meanwhile, Cork City Council this week confirmed planning permission for Fáilte Ireland to open a new city centre tourist office on the corner of St Patrick’s St and Lavitt’s Quay.

It will provide a more convenient information point for visitors arriving to the city by bus and rail than its current tourist office on the Grand Parade.

