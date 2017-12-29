‘Dublin would welcome second Brexit vote’

Tánaiste Simon Coveney says Ireland would welcome a final referendum on Brexit — a vote that could ultimately allow Britain to stay in the EU.

Though Ireland must now be a “friend” of Britain as Brexit talks move into phase two in the coming weeks and begin to address future trade arrangements, he said.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, the foreign affairs minister said that Ireland will not interfere with British politics, but that Dublin would welcome a second Brexit vote.

“I think it is unlikely,” said Mr Coveney. “I know the Lib Dems are looking at this concept of having a referendum on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, that would give people a say before they make that jump when they know what it looks like.

“Obviously, Ireland would like to see another referendum. Anything that involves a fundamental debate in Britain and the option to change their mind is something that Ireland would welcome. But that is a matter for the British system and the British people.”

The Liberal Democrats say a final referendum on Brexit could be held before next Christmas. This would allow British people to decide on a final Brexit deal or vote to stay in the EU.

While relations between Dublin and London were strained after phase one of the Brexit talks, Mr Coveney says Ireland needs to strengthen ties as negotiations move on to trade.

“I think Ireland needs to be a friend of Britain’s in the context of phase two,” he said. “The way we show that is to try to encourage an outcome that allows Britain to be part of an extended customs union and single market.”

However, with just weeks to go before talks begin on a future EU-UK trading relationship after Brexit, the Tánaiste shot down talk of a Canada-style deal.

London has talked about securing the best of the EU’s trade deal with Canada, which would allow free trade in most goods but not services and therefore erect barriers for businesses.

Mr Coveney said a Canada-style deal could necessitate border checks in the North and this would therefore revert to the ‘backstop’ deal secured by Ireland, resulting in the status quo.

“I don’t see how we avoid the triggering of the backstop if there is a Canada-style agreement in place because it means that when goods travel between Ireland and Northern Ireland or between Ireland and Britain, if a Canada-style trade agreement applies, well then goods are moving from one customs union to another, they are moving from one single market into another,” he said.

