Dublin mosque steps up security for Ramadan

One of the country’s busiest mosques has, for the past two months, had security guards in place and is to receive additional policing over the holy month of Ramadan, which begins today.

The Islamic Foundation of Ireland, on Dublin’s South Circular Road, said it has received abusive phone calls since the Manchester attack.

It comes as Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan issued a directive to Garda diversity officers to attend local mosques yesterday, the Islam day of prayer, and “provide reassurance” to the Muslim community.

Many Imams raised the bombing in their sermons while other mosques, including the IFI, made public statements this week.

Fazel Ryklief, a senior member of the IFI, said they had introduced security to their mosque in March as a result of concerns following the terror attack on a mosque in Quebec, Canada, last February, in which six worshippers were shot dead by a right-wing extremist.

He said these fears have been heightened again with the Manchester bombing and the arrival of Ramadan.

He said they had received abusive phone calls since the attack last Monday. “We were getting some abusive calls, not that many,” he said. “People cursing and swearing and calling us murderers.”

He said gardaí had asked for the Ramadan timetable and said they would provide extra policing, both for crowd control and security.

“They are going to ‘up’ the security every evening, both for crowds and parking and security. They are also there in case there is a problem.”

At the Islamic Centre in Blanchardstown, Imam Umar Al-Qadri, said: “We need to combat all extremism not just Isis, but also the extremism of those who blame Muslims for these atrocities.”

