Drunken brothers brawled outside Cork City pub

Two brothers got into a fight with each other outside The Cow Bar in Mayfield and one got so aggressive with the garda who arrived on the scene he had to be pepper-sprayed.

Both brothers pleaded guilty to the parts they played in the row yesterday at Cork District Court.

William O’Shea, aged 26, and James O’Shea, aged 23, both of 15 Boyne Crescent, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour. William O’Shea also pleaded guilty to obstructing Detective Garda Mark Durcan.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed fines on both brothers of €100 and €300 on the drunkenness and threatening charges respectively. William O’Shea was fined €400 for obstruction.

Inspector Adrian Gamble said: “On July 17, Detective Garda Mark Durcan was on patrol at Mayfield district and observed two youths fighting on the footpath opposite The Cow Bar.

“The two youths were brothers William O’Shea and James O’Shea. At the time William O’Shea appeared to be the main aggressor and was directed to desist from his behaviour. He was intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. He was pulled away by friends. At this stage, his brother James O’Shea became aggressive trying to get at his brother William and was being held by a male and a female. William O’Shea continued to be aggressive and use threatening words despite being directed to desist.

“James O’Shea was very intoxicated and unsteady on his feeet and deemed to be a danger to himself and others in his vicinity.

“William O’Shea came back and continued to be aggressive and pushed Det Garda Durcan with both hands into the chest area to get at his brother.

“Det Garda Durcan deployed pepper spray on William O’Shea which did not take immediate effect as he was wearing glasses.”

Both brothers were eventually arrested and charged.

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said, “They cannot even remember what the whole thing started as.

“He [William] apologises [for pushing the detective]. It was due to intoxication. He lashed out. He does not know who he was lashing out at, at the time.”