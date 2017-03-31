Drunken air rage woman avoids jail

A drunken Scottish businesswoman who sparked an air rage alert on her way to a Donegal rehabilitation centre has avoided jail.

Alison Devine, aged 41, downed a bottle of wine and then several small bottles of gin before getting on an Aer Lingus flight from Glasgow to Carrickfinn Airport in Co Donegal on March 22.

However, the mother of two had to be restrained by cabin crew when she became violent on the flight.

Ms Devine was allowed to attend the De Exetor Rehabilitation Centre in Termon, where she has spent the past week.

Her case was adjourned for sentencing to Letterkenny District Court yesterday where her solicitor, Patsy Gallagher, said she was making good progress.

He had told the court how his client’s family had left her at Glasgow Airport and she was allowed to access alcohol.

“She was basically left at the airport alone and allowed to get the plane to Ireland. There was no support on the other side for her. She drank a bottle of wine in literally two minutes and bought five or six small bottles of gin and downed them.

“She is a Jekyll and Hyde character and she is deeply tearful and fearful of where she has now ended up.”

Ms Devine was arrested under the State Airport Shannon Group Act of 2014 for both a charge of being drunk and also assaulting air hostess Hayley Walsh, to which she had pleaded guilty.

The court heard that Ms Devine, of 279 Main Set, Bogside, Lanarkshire, Scotland, is now planning to complete her treatment and will return to Scotland on April 12

The court heard that Stobartair, which maintains the Aer Lingus flight which operates between Donegal and Glasgow, has no issue with Ms Devine returning to her home on its service.

It was also disclosed how Ms Walsh, who had been hurt in the air rage incident, had made a full recovery.

The Aer Lingus employee suffered bruising and was quite traumatised when Ms Devine grabbed her by the wrists.

Judge Paul Kelly ordered Ms Devine to pay a donation of €200 to the local De Paul Agency.