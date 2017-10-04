Drunk man damaged Garda car with axe

A drunken man let fly with a large axe causing extensive damage to a patrol car parked outside a Garda station.

Inspector John Deasy outlined details of the crime yesterday at Cork District Court.

The inspector said the incident happened in January but that the man had a conviction for a similar attack on a Garda car. That conviction dated from 2015 and related to criminal damage he caused to the car in 2013.

Roy Kelly, of 15 St John’s Square, Blackpool, Cork, pleaded guilty to carrying out the criminal damage causing just over €2,000 worth of damage.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said of the accused: “When he hasn’t got drink taken he is loved by everyone, he is pliable and placid. But sometimes something comes over him when he takes drink.”

Insp Deasy said: “At 3.30am on Thursday morning, January 26, there was report of a man smashing up a Garda patrol car with an axe outside Watercourse Road Garda Station.

“Roy Kelly was located at the scene in an intoxicated condition.” He was later identified on CCTV.

The rear driver’s side door was damaged as was driver’s door, the windscreen and driver’s window of the 2014 registered patrol car.

Kelly was charged with interfering with the car and causing criminal damage to it. He was also charged with having an axe with a sledge hammerhead. He faced two public order charges also, namely being drunk and a danger engaging in threatening behaviour.

He pleaded guilty and brought €400 to court towards compensation.

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin put sentencing back until January so that the accused could gather a further €600.

Mr Kelleher, solicitor, outlined the defendant’s background which included cognitive difficulties. Mr Kelleher said the defendant had been close to his father who minded him and brought him everywhere, and that he was badly affected by his father’s death in July 2016.