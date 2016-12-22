Home»Today's Stories

Drug addict on crime spree threatened to kill boy, 13

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Andrew Carey

A drug addict who threatened to shoot a 13-year-old schoolboy during a 20-minute crime spree while high on drugs has been jailed at Limerick Circuit Court.

Clyde Keogh, aged 20, of Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick pleaded guilty to robbing and attempting to rob a number of young teenagers who were on their way to school on January 21. Yesterday, Limerick Circuit Court heard Keogh threatened to stab and shoot the children after he had stolen from them while he was on a drugs bender.

Keogh hit the headlines earlier this year when he threw a bottle of Coke at a district court judge after she refused him bail in the case.

During a sentence hearing, Judge Tom O’Donnell recalled evidence that Keogh was caught by a parent of one of the children. He was restrained until gardaí arrived and arrested him.

Keogh had demanded phones from the children who feared he would stab or shoot them. However, no weapons were found when he was arrested. Questioning had to be suspended until he was sober of all intoxicants.

Garda Steven Noonan said Keogh had been abusing drink and drugs since the death of his grandparents. He admitted mugging three boys, aged 13, 15, and 18, and of stealing their phones.

Judge O’Donnell said “this was a bizarre case in the extreme where young schoolgoing children were all targeted leaving them extremely upset”.

Keogh was jailed for two years and six months with the last year suspended as the judge backdated the start of the jail term to the date of the muggings.

