Drivers urged to stay off motorway to avoid Ploughing congestion

A key element of the Garda Traffic Management plan for the three-day National Ploughing Championship, which President Michael D Higgins will officially open at Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly tomorrow, will be the Horse and Jockey junction in Co Tipperary.

Motorists travelling north on the M8 from Cork and other parts of Munster are being advised by the gardaí not to continue along the motorway towards Portlaoise but to branch off at Junction 6 (Horse and Jockey).

By doing so they will avoid adding to other traffic with resultant congestion and delays in the Portlaoise area.

Traffic turning off the motorway at Junction 6 can travel on signposted and garda-directed routes via Thurles, Templemore, Roscrea and on to the event site at Screggan.

Gardaí are advising all motorists intent on driving to the event to factor into their plans at least double the normal journey time it would take.

That’s due to the heavy volumes of traffic that are expected on all routes leading to the event which is expected to attract over 280,000 people over the three days.

Gardaí, who have prepared a traffic management plan, which will be activated shortly after dawn tomorrow, are urging people to read it in advance and decide on their route.

People travelling to the event are being urged to use public transport if at all possible. Tullamore Rail Station is only a 10 minute drive from the site and a shuttle bus service will operate.

Motorists are being advised to follow the directions of the Gardaí, who will control all relevant junctions and car park entrances and exits. NPA stewards will also be on duty.

All routes to the event are colour coded. Motorist will be directed to corresponding colour-coded car parks.

Visitors are also being urged to avoid travelling during peak hours and to observe the directional signage, but not to use satellite navigational systems.

Traffic delays are expected and the patience of all motorists going to the event and coming from it in the evening is being sought.

Drivers with a vehicle pass should ensure it is clearly displayed on the windscreen. Otherwise they may be directed into outer car parks.

Visitors should dress for Irish weather, wear good footwear suitable for soft terrain and note the number/colour /animal sign in their car park on entrance in order to find it easily on exit.

White wristbands will be handed-out at all entrances as part of a “Keeping Children Safe Wristbands” initiative by the National Ploughing Association and FBD.

A contact phone number can be written on the wrist band in the event that the wearer wanders off amidst the crowd and cannot be located.

