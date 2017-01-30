Home»Today's Stories

Driver who killed Shane, 18, was banned until 2023

Monday, January 30, 2017
Stephen Maguire

The heartbroken mother of a man killed by a serial offender with almost 500 convictions has revealed her shock at discovering he was under a driving ban until 2023 when he killed her son.

Julie Patton lost her eldest son, Shane, when Eamon Lynch smashed into him in Drumkeen, Co Donegal on July 12, 2012. Lynch, who had been drinking, killed Shane while driving at 165kph in his Toyota Celica car just after midnight.

Father of three Lynch, who is originally from Derry, this week pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of Shane, who was just 18, and was jailed for 18 months when he appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

However, it can now be revealed that Lynch had been banned from driving by a court in Northern Ireland until 2023.

When Lynch smashed into Shane, he had no driving licence, no NCT, and was not taxed or insured.

Mrs Patton said she only discovered Lynch’s horrific criminal past and that he was banned from driving when she Googled him days after Shane was killed.

She said:

“It was then that I discovered all the things that he had done and I also found out that he had been banned from driving until 2023. I just couldn’t believe it.

“I was just so angry. How could he be out on the road? How could he be driving when he was banned.”

Mrs Patton said she is unaware if Judge Martin Nolan, who heard case, had been aware that Lynch had been banned from driving.

“I sat through the case and I do not know if that was even mentioned,” she said. “I’m not sure if the judge even knew about it. I think it should have been mentioned.”

Mrs Patton also said she was angry with the current legal aid system and how people qualify.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mother of baby with fatal foetal anomaly: ‘We don’t want this to happen to anyone else’

Drama at students’ gangland film shoot as armed gardaí swoop into action

Almost €200k spent on protecting US planes at Shannon Airport last year

Summer lift-off for flying doctor service to be based at Cork Airport


Breaking Stories

Man dies in Cavan road accident

Protest planned at Shannon Airport over Trump travel ban

Human rights group 'ready to assist' any Shannon passengers affected by Trump travel ban

Enda Kenny WILL travel to White House for shamrock event

Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 