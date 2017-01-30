Driver who killed Shane, 18, was banned until 2023

The heartbroken mother of a man killed by a serial offender with almost 500 convictions has revealed her shock at discovering he was under a driving ban until 2023 when he killed her son.

Julie Patton lost her eldest son, Shane, when Eamon Lynch smashed into him in Drumkeen, Co Donegal on July 12, 2012. Lynch, who had been drinking, killed Shane while driving at 165kph in his Toyota Celica car just after midnight.

Father of three Lynch, who is originally from Derry, this week pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of Shane, who was just 18, and was jailed for 18 months when he appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

However, it can now be revealed that Lynch had been banned from driving by a court in Northern Ireland until 2023.

When Lynch smashed into Shane, he had no driving licence, no NCT, and was not taxed or insured.

Mrs Patton said she only discovered Lynch’s horrific criminal past and that he was banned from driving when she Googled him days after Shane was killed.

She said:

“It was then that I discovered all the things that he had done and I also found out that he had been banned from driving until 2023. I just couldn’t believe it.

“I was just so angry. How could he be out on the road? How could he be driving when he was banned.”

Mrs Patton said she is unaware if Judge Martin Nolan, who heard case, had been aware that Lynch had been banned from driving.

“I sat through the case and I do not know if that was even mentioned,” she said. “I’m not sure if the judge even knew about it. I think it should have been mentioned.”

Mrs Patton also said she was angry with the current legal aid system and how people qualify.