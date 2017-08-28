Drive to put Seven Heads on Wild Atlantic Way

Fáilte Ireland to consider west Cork spot for Wild Atlantic Way.

Fáilte Ireland decision makers will, this week, “forensically explore” a West Cork peninsula tourist route with the aim of possibly adding it to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Fiona Monaghan, head of Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way project, and other executive staff will travel a proposed route on Thursday along the Seven Heads peninsula, located between Kinsale and Clonakilty.

The new route, which encompasses villages from Ring, just outside Clonakilty to Lislevane, Butlerstown, and Courtmacsherry, has been planned by a local campaign group.

Ms Monaghan, along with tourism minister of state Brendan Griffin, met with the group in Courtmacsherry last month and gave a commitment to return to West Cork and travel the proposed route.

The Bord Fáilte team will determine the route’s suitability for inclusion on the Wild Atlantic Way, which stretches from Donegal to Kinsale. The existing Wild Atlantic Way runs through the village of Timoleague, 3km from Courtmacsherry, but it excludes the entire Seven Heads peninsula which offers access to sandy beaches, magnificent coastal walks and rugged cliffs.

Cork county councillor John O’Sullivan, a campaign committee member, said: “Fáilte Ireland was committed to returning on August 31 in response to Minister Griffin’s request for them to engage with the action group and Cork County Council, and to examine the proposed route, its advantages and highlight any issues to overcome before a review — to include the route — would occur.

“The minister has assured us of his complete support and hopes this engagement will result in the Seven Heads peninsula being added to the Wild Atlantic Way,” said Cllr O’Sullivan.

At the late July meeting with the campaign committee, Mr Griffin acknowledged that the Seven Heads was a spectacular part of the country and the peninsula’s inclusion on the Wild Atlantic Way route would enhance the locality as well as the visitor experience.

Ms Monaghan, at the same meeting, said she was very heartened by the energy and enthusiasm of the representatives of the campaign committee to include the Seven Heads on the WAW and by the facilities and attractions the peninsula had to offer.

Fáilte Ireland, meanwhile, is running a massive home holiday campaign to encourage Irish people to experience the Wild Atlantic Way route off-season.

Chief executive Paul Kelly said: “The domestic market is an important element of Ireland’s overall tourism sector and our home holiday marketing activity is geared at boosting visitor numbers outside of the busy summer months to allow businesses to sustain activity throughout the year, therefore increasing revenue and generating local employment.

“Domestic performance along the Wild Atlantic Way, according to businesses on the ground, has been positive so far this year and it is our hope that this campaign will further bolster this performance as we head out of the summer months into the shoulder season,” he said.

The Seven Heads campaign committee said it is determined to work with Fáilte Ireland in achieving its objective of boosting domestic tourism on the route.