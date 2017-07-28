Drink-driver went to help friend in need

A young man who was caught drink driving only chanced driving in response to a late-night call from a friend who was threatening to jump off a bridge.

Barrister Paula McCarthy said the young motorist was never in any kind of trouble before and simply panicked when he got the call relating to the suicide threat.

“He got a call from a friend to say he was going to jump off a bridge. He got into the car and drove. And unfortunately he crashed his car,” Ms McCarthy said.

Insp Vincent O’Sullivan said that gardaí encountered the accused, Noel Barry aged 22, of 6 Meadow Park Grove, Ballyvolane, Cork, on that date which was St Patrick’s Day. He was found to be in excess of the permitted level of alcohol for driving.

He pleaded guilty to that offence yesterday.

Insp O’Sullivan said that at 2.20am on March 17 last at Summerhill North, as a result of a road traffic incident, the driver was arrested by Garda Orla Coakley and brought to the Bridewell Garda Station and processed for drink driving.

The reading was 58mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Ms McCarthy said the man was a student who had no previous convictions of any kind and was remorseful for his actions on the night.

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin imposed a €200 fine on the motorist and disqualified him from driving for a period of two years.

As the case was finalised she warned the young man: “Should he re-offend and carry out a similar offence it could be custody.”