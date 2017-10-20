Drink driver caught for 11th time is jailed

A motorist who was caught drink driving for the 11th time was jailed yesterday.

During the mitigation plea prior to sentence Judge John King asked when he was going to stop drink-driving.

“Does he have to kill someone?” Judge King asked.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, asked the judge not to jail Uyi Lanky Agho, of 10 Poplar Avenue, Fota Rock, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, for this latest offence.

Judge King said he had to impose a five-month jail sentence on the 40-year-old and ban him from driving for six years.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said the accused had 10 previous drink-driving offences including the actual offence of drink driving, refusing to give a blood or urine sample when stopped for suspected drink-driving, and being drunk and in control of a car.

Insp Coholan said there was a mandatory alcohol testing checkpoint at Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, on July 25, 2016. The accused drove up to the checkpoint and, when he was tested, failed the breath test.

He was later brought to the Bridewell Garda Station where a doctor took a blood sample which showed a concentration of 133 mgs of alcohol per 100 mls of blood.

A suspended five-month sentence was imposed on the defendant for driving without insurance on the same occasion.