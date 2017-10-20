Home»Today's Stories

Drink driver caught for 11th time is jailed

Friday, October 20, 2017
Liam Heylin

A motorist who was caught drink driving for the 11th time was jailed yesterday.

During the mitigation plea prior to sentence Judge John King asked when he was going to stop drink-driving.

“Does he have to kill someone?” Judge King asked.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, asked the judge not to jail Uyi Lanky Agho, of 10 Poplar Avenue, Fota Rock, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, for this latest offence.

Judge King said he had to impose a five-month jail sentence on the 40-year-old and ban him from driving for six years.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said the accused had 10 previous drink-driving offences including the actual offence of drink driving, refusing to give a blood or urine sample when stopped for suspected drink-driving, and being drunk and in control of a car.

Insp Coholan said there was a mandatory alcohol testing checkpoint at Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, on July 25, 2016. The accused drove up to the checkpoint and, when he was tested, failed the breath test.

He was later brought to the Bridewell Garda Station where a doctor took a blood sample which showed a concentration of 133 mgs of alcohol per 100 mls of blood.

A suspended five-month sentence was imposed on the defendant for driving without insurance on the same occasion.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

courts

More in this Section

Ophelia leaves 74,000 Co Cork homes without power

Irish team steal Leo Varadkar’s thunder with playoff date

Where, when and how to get to Ireland's World Cup play-off against Denmark

Fr Peter McVerry: ‘Evictions are a return to famine times’


Breaking Stories

Ibrahim Halawa released from prison in Egypt

WRC talks between trade unions and Irish Rail end without agreement

Lifestyle

Facing fears while terrifying punters at Cork's Nightmare Realm

Weathering the storm of 1961: We watched 30 large trees uprooted

Remembering the dead: Poignant reason behind Cork’s Zombie Walk

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

    • 9
    • 13
    • 16
    • 27
    • 32
    • 33
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »