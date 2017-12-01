Home»Today's Stories

‘Draft’ abortion report expected by December 15

Friday, December 01, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The Oireachtas abortion committee will complete a “draft” report on its findings by December 15 before releasing the final document to the Dáil on December 20.

The plan is outlined in a “road map” document on the committee’s next steps which was sent to members last night — despite serious concerns the committee may split with pro-life members expected to publish a rival minority report.

According to the two-page document, seen by the Irish Examiner, the committee will meet in private with its senior counsel next Wednesday to discuss the final phase of witness meetings on matters linked but not central to the abortion law debate.

It will then ask committee members to submit any amendments by December 8 to the Citizens’ Assembly’s recommendations on when a woman should be allowed to have an abortion.

On December 13, the committee will meet in private to discuss the Citizens’ Assembly’s recommendations and to vote on each finding.

The road map document says this vote should be on whether each recommendation is individually “a valid ground for the termination of a pregnancy” or not.

All of the votes — which will decide the committee’s exact recommendations to the Oireachtas — will take place on December 13, before a “draft” report is drawn up by December 15.

The committee is then expected to release its report to the Oireachtas on December 20, the final day of the Dáil term.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

8th AmendmentAbortion

Related Articles

Woman tells Oireachtas committee of abortion pressure

Abortion Committee hears accusations of bias by pro-life members

HSE in 'constant battle' to be found ahead of 'rogue' crisis pregnancy agencies in online searches

Pro-life groups ‘trying to undermine’ Eighth debate, says committee chair

More in this Section

Homeless couple jailed over break-in despite claiming they were looking for somewhere to stay

Fine Gael in €1.2million deficit on €5million state funding

Fall in number of sham marriages

Report on corporation tax rules to be ready by April


Breaking Stories

The tragedy of the girl who hated the way she looked

Price hikes from major broadband and energy suppliers start today

Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

Festive beauty crackers are better than ever this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »