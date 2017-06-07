DPP to get file on death of young mother

Gardaí were yesterday due to send a file to the DPP in relation to the case of a young mother found dead in her apartment last April.

Danny Whelan, aged 25, of no fixed abode but formerly of Thomas St in Waterford City and originally from Thurles, Co Tipperary, made his third appearance before the district court in Waterford yesterday since being charged with the murder of Samantha Walsh.

Inspector Anthony Dineen told the court a file is ready to be sent to the DPP as he sought a further remand in custody for a month.

Solicitor Philip English said there was no objection and Judge Kevin Staunton remanded the accused in custody to July 4.

Two people in the body of the court yesterday shouted at Mr Whelan as he was led away from the courtroom but there were no further incidents.

During an appearance in early May, proceedings had to stop for some minutes after a number of people shouted obscenities and attempted to get near the accused.

Ms Walsh, a mother of four, was found dead in an apartment at Thomas St on Friday, April 28, by emergency personnel after the alarm was raised. She was originally from the city’s Lisduggan area.

Mr Whelan was arrested and charged with murdering Samantha Walsh at an unknown time between April 26 and 28.