Dozens living in ‘unauthorised hostel’, court heard

Dozens of South Americans and Eastern Europeans are unlawfully being rented “living space” in a single Co Dublin house in dangerous, unhealthy, and cramped conditions, a court has heard.

Barrister Liam O’Connell told Judge Jacqueline Linnane that, next Friday, he would be asking her to order Richard Stanley to immediately end the use of his property at The Pines, Lehaunstown, Cabinteely, “as what can only be described as an unauthorised hostel”.

Mr O’Connell, at the Circuit Civil Court with Dunlaoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s law agent Dorothy Kennedy, said the private dwelling was considered a fire and health risk.

“It has come to the council’s notice that the three-storey dwelling is being used as other than a private dwelling, with up to 17 individuals in one room and about 36 people housed in the basement,” Mr O’Connell told the court.

Aonghus O’Neill, a planning inspector with the local authority, told the court in a sworn affidavit that the house, on four levels, was registered at the Land Registry in the name of Richard Stanley as owner. It comprised a basement with two rooms, a ground floor, first floor, and attic level.

Mr O’Connell told Judge Linnane that the county council had become aware of reports that up to 70 people were living in the house and, for health and safety reasons, it carried out an inspection. He said Mr O’Neill and another council inspector, Aidan Shannon, found that almost every room they could obtain access to had been filled with either double beds or bunk beds.

Loose electrical cord providing power to a washing machine and two tumble dryers at the top of a stairs leading to the basement had to be avoided. In a boiler room, there were no smoke or heat detectors and flammable materials were scattered about the room.

They had found a communal dining room, while three rooms on the first floor had been locked shut.

Mr O’Connell said the use of the property had changed from that of a private dwelling to one involving the provision of accommodation to paying customers.

He said the county council would be seeking an injunction restraining the continued use of the house as a multi-occupancy dormitory property.

Mr O’Connell said the council had sought undertakings from Mr Stanley to terminate multi-occupancy forthwith and to arrange for and provide suitable accommodation for those people accommodated there.

Judge Linnane said that, out of consideration for the plight of the people living in the property, she would not grant immediate restraints or injunctions, but would deal with the matter on Friday on notice to Mr Stanley.