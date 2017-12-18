‘Don’t withhold murder information’, urges former Limerick detective

A former garda detective has warned that anyone found to be keeping information from gardaí investigating the murder of a 78-year old Limerick widow faces possible prosecution in the criminal courts.

The body of Rosie Hanrahan was discovered in her home by her sister Evelyn and Evelyn’s husband Jim Kenny on Friday, a family source confirmed.

Gardaí did not comment on reports that Ms Hanrahan had been tied up and strangled during a break-in at her bungalow, located at New Rd, Thomondgate.

The killing has sent shockwaves through the close-knit working-class area, and has also appalled senior gardaí involved in the murder investigation.

Superintendent Derek Smart, who is leading the investigation, speaking during a press briefing on the murder, said the killing was “hard to take in”.

Meanwhile, former detective Seán Lynch, who is mayor of the Metropolitan District of Limerick, and chairman of the local Joint Policing Committee, issued this warning to anyone who may be protecting the killer or killers.

“Don’t shield them,” he said. “There are repercussions there for people who are shielding [criminals], or that had information that would [have] led to the early arrests or the solving of this case.”

Mr Lynch said the murder was “a heinous crime, obviously committed by a very evil person or persons”.

He said: “There is no place in society for the perpetrator, and they need to be brought to justice, sooner rather than later.”

Mr Lynch retired from the force in 2013.

However, despite investigating many murder cases, he said the killing of the pensioner had left him sickened.

He said; “It’s absolutely shocking, and there are no words to describe the disappointment and the disgust that I feel myself — and I’m sure I’m speaking for everybody in Limerick and further afield — that a 78-year old woman should come to her end in this fashion.

“There is no place for this type of crime in our society. We’re not going to tolerate it.”

Mr Lynch has called for the justice system to enforce a “zero tolerance” approach to “thugs or evil people that prey on innocent vulnerable people”.

No arrests have been made yet in the Hanrahan case. Her home remained sealed off and forensic officers continued to comb the property for clues.

Supt Smart appealed for anyone with information to contact gardaí on 061-212400.

Ms Hanrahan, who did not have any children, is survived by her four sisters, Helen, Evelyn, Chrissie, and Kathleen.

Neighbours said she had been living at the house for the past 40 years.

She had cared for her late husband, Michael, who died nearly five years ago, having suffered from a long-term illness.

She had planned to cook dinner on Christmas Day for herself and her sister Helen.

Speaking at her home Kileely, Helen said she was “in a daze” since her sister’s murder.

“We always spent Christmas together in her house, because she’d cook dinner… I wouldn’t cook it right, she’d tell me,” she said.

“We would have spent Christmas together in her house. It’s only when [Christmas Day] happens [this] will really sink in.”

“I will miss her dreadfully. I can’t make sense of it really. She never did anything to anybody. She was very good to everybody.”