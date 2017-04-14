Donald Trump ‘will be a great friend to Ireland’

US president Donald Trump loves Ireland and “will be a great friend to this country”.

That is according to his son, Eric Trump, who said his father is showing “real back-bone and real leadership” to the rest of the world.

He said: “You have seen what has happened in Syria which was the worst atrocity that you can ever imagine — innocent women and children being gassed by an awful dictator.”

On Clare FM yesterday, Eric Trump said: “I think he is going to be judged in an amazing way. He is an amazing man. He has been the greatest father in the world to me. He is a great guy who is doing to do an amazing job for the United States.”

Speaking later at the Trump Doonbeg resort in west Clare, he said his father “is a guy who loves this property, he loves Ireland, he loves everything about it, and he is stuck with the most difficult job in the world”.

“We bought this property together,” said Eric Trump. “We did all the renovation and a lot of blood, sweat, and tears have made this property something special and you are seeing the final result now.

“He always loved it, he loved the warmth, the loved the atmosphere. He loves Ireland in general. From a big-picture standpoint, Ireland will have no better ally in the world than America. It has always been that way, but even more so.

“My father loves this country, loves this hotel, he loves this place, loves everything this symbolises. I would love him to see this and everything we have accomplished and it would be great to have him here. If he is able to make it here, it would be great to have him.

“I think my father wants to take matters into his own hands and in his first 70-something days in, he is already doing a phenomenal job. Look at what he has accomplished — the manufacturing jobs that are coming back to the country, the manufacturing that isn’t leaving the country”

“We rebuilt the entire golf course, we put a tremendous amount of money into it, we have put a lot of work and effort into the hotel and we have created something very special.”

Trump Doonbeg currently has a planning application before Clare County Council for a scaled-down version of a coastal protection plan that was withdrawn by the golf club last year.

Eric Trump said: “The process is going to yield a really great result. Everyone wants to see the golf course at Doonbeg remain incredibly vibrant because no one wants to see the sea wash it away because without a golf course, you don’t have a hotel. If a certain part of the property is destroyed, you don’t have a viable hotel and the lights get turned off and I think people realise that.

“Of course, you want to see things happen faster and at the same time, I understand process and I think we are going to do very, very well in the process and especially because the community is 100% behind the efforts.”

He said the resort “is the lifeblood of hundreds of employees that work here who are really extensions of our family, that are amazing people that rely on this property every single day for jobs”.

“We are not absentee owners,” said Eric Trump. “We put everything into the property. You can see how much I am over here. I know every square inch of this property and the community have rallied behind us in an amazing way.”

Some 350 locals turned out a public meeting on Monday to support the coastal protection plans.