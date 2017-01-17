Donald Trump: Brexit’s going to be a great thing for Britain

Incoming US president Donald Trump will seek a trade deal between America and a post-Brexit UK within weeks — despite IMF concerns his policies could be “quite destructive” for the world economy.

The billionaire said the deal would be “good for both sides” as he committed to meeting British prime minister Theresa May “soon” and insisted Brexit is “going to end up as a great thing”.

In an interview with Conservatives MP and Leave campaigner Michael Gove for the The Times of London newspaper days before his inauguration on Friday, Mr Trump predicted “other countries will leave” the EU.

However, while a two-year IMF forecast yesterday said Mr Trump’s policies should boost the US economy, it said a trade war would be “quite destructive” for the global economy.

“Brexit is going to end up as a great thing. We’re going to work very hard to get it [a trade deal with the UK] done quickly and properly, it will be good for both sides,” said Mr Trump, before claiming Brexit was caused by German chancellor Angela Merkel bringing thousands of refugees to Europe.

During the same interview Mr Trump also said he believes Nato is now “obsolete” and that he may only allow the US to come to the aid of other countries if they are “reasonably reimbursed”.

The incoming US president said he wants to cut “good deals” with Russia and may put fresh restrictions on European citizens’ ability to travel to the US, adding he now “couldn’t care less” about his failed golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, blaming “environmental tricks” for stopping the project.

The potential US-UK trade deal is likely to increase concern within the Government and the EU due to the economic damage it could cause.

And while the situation has been downplayed by the Government, concerns will be fueled after Mr Trump said US firms have “five trillion dollars” in Europe and “the money will come back”.

Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan yesterday dismissed Mr Trump’s comments as “a colour piece” and criticised interviewer Mr Gove, saying he is not an “impartial reporter”.