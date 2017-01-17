Home»Today's Stories

Donald Trump: Brexit’s going to be a great thing for Britain

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Incoming US president Donald Trump will seek a trade deal between America and a post-Brexit UK within weeks — despite IMF concerns his policies could be “quite destructive” for the world economy.

The billionaire said the deal would be “good for both sides” as he committed to meeting British prime minister Theresa May “soon” and insisted Brexit is “going to end up as a great thing”.

In an interview with Conservatives MP and Leave campaigner Michael Gove for the The Times of London newspaper days before his inauguration on Friday, Mr Trump predicted “other countries will leave” the EU.

However, while a two-year IMF forecast yesterday said Mr Trump’s policies should boost the US economy, it said a trade war would be “quite destructive” for the global economy.

READ NEXT More than 37,000 hospital ops cancelled last year

“Brexit is going to end up as a great thing. We’re going to work very hard to get it [a trade deal with the UK] done quickly and properly, it will be good for both sides,” said Mr Trump, before claiming Brexit was caused by German chancellor Angela Merkel bringing thousands of refugees to Europe.

During the same interview Mr Trump also said he believes Nato is now “obsolete” and that he may only allow the US to come to the aid of other countries if they are “reasonably reimbursed”.

The incoming US president said he wants to cut “good deals” with Russia and may put fresh restrictions on European citizens’ ability to travel to the US, adding he now “couldn’t care less” about his failed golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, blaming “environmental tricks” for stopping the project.

The potential US-UK trade deal is likely to increase concern within the Government and the EU due to the economic damage it could cause.

And while the situation has been downplayed by the Government, concerns will be fueled after Mr Trump said US firms have “five trillion dollars” in Europe and “the money will come back”.

Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan yesterday dismissed Mr Trump’s comments as “a colour piece” and criticised interviewer Mr Gove, saying he is not an “impartial reporter”.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Time to pick the right fight, Mr President

Rex Tillerson will bring tough, real world pragmatism to politics

Mr Trump and reality collide: Germany responds to tariff threat

All you need to know about the Women's March on Washington happening after Trump's inauguration

More in this Section

Cork and Kerry in dispute over bypass

Jonathan Rhys Meyers fails to show for grandmother’s funeral Mass

No quick traffic fix for Little Island

Irish ambassador to US dies age 72


Breaking Stories

Concerns about disadvantages for traveller community

Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Did this Kerry priest inspire the story of The Exorcist?

Peter Dowdall examines early growth at the garden of Hester Forde

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 