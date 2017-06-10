Home»Today's Stories

Dogs kill 14 island lambs in Donegal

Saturday, June 10, 2017
Stephen Maguire

A farmer is counting the cost after dogs swam out to a Co Donegal island and killed 14 of his lambs.

One of the lambs attacked by dogs on Ballydoyle Island

The attack took place at Ballydoyle Island outside Donegal Town at Donegal Bay.

A further five of the lambs were seriously injured in the attack which took place at around 11am on Wednesday.

The family who own the sheep and the island say this is the first time in living memory this has happened.

The tide was low at the time and the dogs may have found it easy to access the island where the lamps were grazing.

Family friend Paddy Boyle said the island is close to the shoreline and the attack could have been visible to passers-by.

He appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed the gruesome attack to contact local Gardai.

He also wanted to alert other farmers in the area that a dog or dogs are on the loose and have had a taste for blood in recent days and may strike again.

“We are appealing for information if anyone saw anything happening on the island or a dog/dogs making its way to the island on Wednesday.

“We want to further appeal to responsible dog owners to help us find the culprit so we can all move on from this. And also to the farming community around the area be vigilant of further attacks on your flocks,” he said.

Anybody with any information on the attacks is asked to contact Donegal Garda station on 074-9721021.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Donegal, farming, farmer, lambs, dogs

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork council merger plans to be axed but extension of city boundary recommended

Apple worker grabbed boss around throat on her farewell night

Chef who ran acclaimed burger business died in tragic gas accident

One in 10 arthritis sufferers quit work


Breaking Stories

Ruling on Ireland international's humanist wedding to be appealed

Man dies after serious assault in Co Down

Monaghan farmer accused of importing hallucinogenic drug

Cork busking star Allie Sherlock 'waiting to hear back from The Ellen Show'

Lifestyle

From the closet to the canvas: Acknowledging those living under oppressive sexuality laws

Ask Audrey: Herself is after falling in with a bunch of intellectuals inside in Killorglin

Model behaviour: Plus-size on the runway can still raise eyebrows

Is Ireland becoming more liberal when it comes to sharing our sexual partners?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 07, 2017

    • 4
    • 9
    • 17
    • 20
    • 23
    • 33
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 