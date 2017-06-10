Dogs kill 14 island lambs in Donegal

A farmer is counting the cost after dogs swam out to a Co Donegal island and killed 14 of his lambs.

The attack took place at Ballydoyle Island outside Donegal Town at Donegal Bay.

A further five of the lambs were seriously injured in the attack which took place at around 11am on Wednesday.

The family who own the sheep and the island say this is the first time in living memory this has happened.

The tide was low at the time and the dogs may have found it easy to access the island where the lamps were grazing.

Family friend Paddy Boyle said the island is close to the shoreline and the attack could have been visible to passers-by.

He appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed the gruesome attack to contact local Gardai.

He also wanted to alert other farmers in the area that a dog or dogs are on the loose and have had a taste for blood in recent days and may strike again.

“We are appealing for information if anyone saw anything happening on the island or a dog/dogs making its way to the island on Wednesday.

“We want to further appeal to responsible dog owners to help us find the culprit so we can all move on from this. And also to the farming community around the area be vigilant of further attacks on your flocks,” he said.

Anybody with any information on the attacks is asked to contact Donegal Garda station on 074-9721021.