Documentary explores hidden homelessness in Phoenix Park

The hidden homeless living in forests in Phoenix Park is exposed in a documentary on the country’s most famous green patch.

It’s a Park’s Life reveals how an increasing number of young, fit people have set up home deep in the woods of the 1,700-acre park with people no longer bedding down in the open green areas to avoid detection.

Cameras follow park ranger, Ciaran Bromwich, as he shows how tents, clothes, and rubbish now litter the woods where homeless people shelter from the elements.

“They know if they are out in the open they will be spotted and moved on,” he said. “What they are doing now is moving further into the woods so it’s very difficult to find them.”

Park ranger James Dalton added: “We’ve seen it especially since the economy collapsed.

“We’ve noticed young, fit people, with no homes and they’ve no choice. You have to be sympathetic to it. It’s a big problem at the moment.

“You can’t go in all guns blazing and say ‘you have to go’. So, we try our best to put them in touch with Simon Community and other organisations to get them somewhere to stay, and somewhere safe. It’s not a safe place to be at night.”

In the documentary series, the cameras follow the pair of park rangers into the woods as they discover evidence of human activity with tents, rubbish, and even a pair of brown leather shoes lying against a tree.

“It’s like tent city,” said James. “There is a lot of activity [there] and a lot of rubbish. It’s a horrible mess.

“You can come across some people that may have problems and they can be very hostile and stand- offish.”

In another part of the documentary, the rangers come across a couple who have slept out all night with only one sleeping bag between them for warmth.

“It’s a big area to cover, over 1,700 acres,” said Ciaran. “It’s really to make sure they’re OK and what their circumstances or situation is.”

The documentary begins as dawn breaks over Europe’s biggest city park with rangers James and Ciarán — known affectionately as Ponch and John from CHiPs — go on their morning patrol.

Their first stop is to a man called Paul who has a number of dogs barking inside his tent.

“It’s like Battersea Dogs Home,” comments one of the park rangers after enquiring if the man was OK.

It’s a Park’s Life will air on Wednesdays at 8.30pm on RTÉ One from tomorrow.